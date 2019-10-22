Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation is focusing on Health, Entrepreneurship, Environment & Leadership for its 2020 Grant Cycle & Here’s how You can Apply

Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2020 Grant Cycle. The foundation will support eligible non-profit organizations and social enterprises in Nigeria and across the African Continent, in the areas of health, entrepreneurship, environment, and leadership through funding.

The foundation’s health initiatives will focus on prostate, breast and cervical cancer, malaria interventions, and maternal and child health. Entrepreneurial initiatives will focus on skills development and financial literacy programs; with environmental projects being centered on waste management and water sanitation. The aspect of leadership, which is crucial to the country’s development, will be hinged on youth empowerment and capacity building.

Since its inception, ACT Foundation has supported 49 organizations that have impacted over 200,000 lives across Nigeria. The Foundation’s CEO, Osayi Alile says,

“We believe in building sustainable societies through championing initiatives, so we promote initiatives in our four focus areas through funding and capacity development. We partner with and support organizations that implement projects in line with our focus, to enable them implement their various projects across Nigeria and the African continent. We are focused on impact-driven projects that will create a sustainable impact for people, communities and the world at large. “

Interested candidates can learn more about the application and how to apply by visiting the ACT Foundation Grant Guidelines and Eligibility Criteria on their website.

The application closes on October 31st, 2019.

