Connect with us

Career

Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation is focusing on Health, Entrepreneurship, Environment & Leadership for its 2020 Grant Cycle & Here's how You can Apply

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Wanna Grow Your Network? These 3 Tips Should Help

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Itodo Anthony is the Teacher Raising Positive Change Agents from Nigeria

Career Promotions

Bookings Africa launches its New Mobile App which is set to revolutionize the Pan-African Marketplace for the Gig Economy

Career Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: 7 Great Tips to Help Refresh Your Personal Brand For 2020!

Career Inspired

Slum2School set to reform the Primary Education Sector, collaborates with SUBEB & the Ministry of Education

Career Events

Here's a Chance to Invest & Explore the International Market with Newly Launched Trading Platform, Chaka

Career Features Inspired Living

Folayemi "Folly" Agusto of Eat.Drink.Lagos is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Inspired News

Nigerian Air Force wings First Female Fighter, Combat Helicopter Pilots, Decorates First Female Air Warrant Officer

Career Features

Yewande Jinadu: Before You Send Out that Unsolicited Job Application

Career

Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation is focusing on Health, Entrepreneurship, Environment & Leadership for its 2020 Grant Cycle & Here’s how You can Apply

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2020 Grant Cycle. The foundation will support eligible non-profit organizations and social enterprises in Nigeria and across the African Continent, in the areas of health, entrepreneurship, environment, and leadership through funding.

The foundation’s health initiatives will focus on prostate, breast and cervical cancer, malaria interventions, and maternal and child health. Entrepreneurial initiatives will focus on skills development and financial literacy programs; with environmental projects being centered on waste management and water sanitation. The aspect of leadership, which is crucial to the country’s development, will be hinged on youth empowerment and capacity building.

Since its inception, ACT Foundation has supported 49 organizations that have impacted over 200,000 lives across Nigeria. The Foundation’s CEO, Osayi Alile says,

“We believe in building sustainable societies through championing initiatives, so we promote initiatives in our four focus areas through funding and capacity development. We partner with and support organizations that implement projects in line with our focus, to enable them implement their various projects across Nigeria and the African continent. We are focused on impact-driven projects that will create a sustainable impact for people, communities and the world at large. “

Interested candidates can learn more about the application and how to apply by visiting the ACT Foundation Grant Guidelines and Eligibility Criteria on their website.

The application closes on October 31st, 2019.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond the Twitter Dragging of Glory Osei & Muyiwa Folorunsho, Nigerians Need to Pay Closer Attention to a Few More Things

Ehi Agbashi: The Nigerian Society Has Failed Victims of Sexual Abuse

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love Is War’

Farida Yahya: Wanna Grow Your Network? These 3 Tips Should Help

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Advertisement
css.php