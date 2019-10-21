Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Caring for your skin is a continuous process. This process can become expensive if your skincare routine involves the use of expensive products. Even if you do not use costly skincare products, the process of finding the products that work for you can be expensive. Hence, I have made a list of skincare hacks you can easily incorporate into your everyday life.

Take a cold shower

Hot showers are amazing; your muscles feel relaxed and you get drowsy. However, when you are trying to improve the health of your skin, opt for cold showers. On one hand, hot showers will strip your skin of its natural oils and leave your skin dry. On the other hand, cold showers tighten your pores and prevent the stripping of your natural oils.

Exfoliate using your washcloth

Forget about expensive exfoliating creams and washes, use your washcloth instead. It would amaze you at how many people do not use a washcloth or bath sponge. By using a washcloth, you can gently exfoliate your skin when you take your bath. Avoid using harsh cloths or scrubbing motions that can injure the skin. Wrong use of a washcloth can cause tiny injuries that may, in turn, cause scarring. Washcloths are affordable and you can find them easily.

Use baby products

This is one of the skincare hacks we recommend for people with sensitive skin. Skincare products made for babies are usually less harsh in its composition. Baby products lack stripping chemicals and strong fragrances that adult products contain. This makes baby products ideal for people with sensitive skin.

You can save money by purchasing multipacks of baby skincare products for the family to use.

Change your beddings regularly

This hack does not cost a thing. Usually, dermatologists recommend you change your pillowcase regularly. This is because hair, oil, and dirt builds up on the pillow and repeated use of the pillowcase could cause acne breakouts. Similarly, the beddings you use daily collect oils, dirt, hair and bodily fluids.

If you are susceptible to skin irritations, acne or skin infections, the first step you should take in caring for your skin is to change your beddings regularly. We recommend that you choose a day of the week to change your sheets and keep to that schedule.

Reduce sugar and caffeine intake

Regularly eating sugar and drinking coffee can contribute to premature aging. Changing your diet may be a challenge, but by substituting processed sugars with natural sugars and coffee with tea, you can improve your health and skin. This is one of the cheap skincare hacks that require willpower.

Use foods in your kitchen topically

Foods nourish your skin from the inside and the outside. To care for your skin without a hefty credit card charge, learn to use things you already have in your kitchen for skincare. Foods like milk, eggs, coconuts, papaya, oranges, oats, honey, carrots and sugar can be applied topically to improve the appearance and quality of your skin.

DIY Skincare products

If you prefer to use natural or organic skincare products, making them yourself may be cheaper than buying them. There are many tutorials on the internet that can educate you on how to make natural skincare products. If you already have a knowledge of what ingredients work for your skin, you can make your own products easily.

If you want to experiment with new skincare recipes, make a small batch and try it out before making large quantities.

Buy sample or travel size skincare products

This cheap skincare hack involves spending a little money. Here, we suggest that you buy a small size of a product if you have never tried it before. By purchasing a small size, you can test out the product for a short period and see if you like how it works.

If you have a reaction to the product or dislike how it feels on your skin, you can stop using it without wasting so much money. If you like the product, you can purchase the full size.

Massage your skin

Many people do not know that massaging the skin daily can improve its appearance. Massaging the skin improves blood circulation in the skin cells and this makes the skin look youthful and supple. Improved blood circulation can also promote skin cell regeneration and healing.