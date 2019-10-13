Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Ayoola Ayolola is Causing a Stir With this Photo of "the entire love" of his life

Living Movies & TV Sweet Spot

John Dumelo & Wife Gifty Celebrate son’s First Birthday 🎁

Movies & TV Scoop

Oprah Winfrey Opens up on Not Getting Married or having Kids

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Mike Finally meets NURTW Boss MC Oluomo

Movies & TV Scoop Weddings

Check Out First Photos from Emmanuel Ikubese & Anita "Brows" Adetoye's Introduction Ceremony

Beauty Events Movies & TV

Layole Oyatogun & Bovi Hosted #MBGN2019 in Style

Movies & TV Nollywood

Eniola Badmus: "I have body fat. And what about it?"

Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Seyi & Girlfriend Adeshola Pack On the PDA in these Photos

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Bimbo Oshin, Laide Bakare, Adeniyi Johnson star in “Iran Keta” | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood

Uru Eke is 40 and Fabulous in these New Photos

Movies & TV

Ayoola Ayolola is Causing a Stir With this Photo of “the entire love” of his life

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Popular for his role in Skinny Girl in Transit as “Mide” and The Men’s Club as “Aminu”, actor Ayoola Ayolola is already “causing trouble” on Instagram with this photo.

He shared a photo of a pretty lady on his Instagram page with caption, “The entire Love of my Life!!!!!! 😍😍😍”.

Well, Ayoola is everyone’s sweetheart and now his comment section is filled with people with broken hearts who feel he’s off the market!

View this post on Instagram

The entire Love of my Life!!!!!! 😍😍😍

A post shared by AYOOLA (@ayo_olla) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

‘Tale Alimi: 5 Reasons Why Your Small Business Will Never Scale

Rama: Let’s Talk About the Romance Renaissance in Fiction Writing

Ifeanyi Abraham: On Nigerians & Racism – A Welsh Woman Helped Me Realize My Identity As a Black Man

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

Advertisement
css.php