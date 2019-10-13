Connect with us

John Dumelo & Wife Gifty Celebrate son’s First Birthday 🎁

Dimma Umeh addresses Misconceptions about Igbo Women in New Vlog | WATCH

Learn How to Prepare this Spicy Plantain Cupcake from Telande World | Watch

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

Watch how to Prepare this Chicken Pepper Soup with Few Ingredients in Chef Lola's Kitchen

Is Your Neighbour a Nuisance?

World Mental Health Awareness Day 2019! Need to Get Help For Your Mental Health in Nigeria?

How Much of Your Personal Life Should You Bring to the Workplace?

Watch Tania Omotayo's Introductory Video for her YouTube Channel

Ecobank Day 2019 Focuses on Cancer Awareness with the Theme "Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases"

John Dumelo and his wife Gifty are celebrating their son, John Jnr’s first birthday.

The excited father shared precious photos on his Instagram page with the sweetest caption. He wrote: “It’s been a year already! Happy bday @johnd_jnr. We love you so much. God richly bless you, guide your steps, grant you wisdom and Favour. Happy 1st bday”.

Gifty wrote: “Dear Lord Jesus I thank you for today and I bless your holy name because my baby is 1 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💃💃😇😇😇…I soak him in your holy blood and oil that no weapon of the enemy shall prevail against his life but he will grow and become what Uve ordained him to be ….Amen🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @johnd_jnr we love you❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: johnd_jnr | johndumelo1

