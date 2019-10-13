John Dumelo & Wife Gifty Celebrate son’s First Birthday 🎁

John Dumelo and his wife Gifty are celebrating their son, John Jnr’s first birthday.

The excited father shared precious photos on his Instagram page with the sweetest caption. He wrote: “It’s been a year already! Happy bday @johnd_jnr. We love you so much. God richly bless you, guide your steps, grant you wisdom and Favour. Happy 1st bday”.

Gifty wrote: “Dear Lord Jesus I thank you for today and I bless your holy name because my baby is 1 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💃💃😇😇😇…I soak him in your holy blood and oil that no weapon of the enemy shall prevail against his life but he will grow and become what Uve ordained him to be ….Amen🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @johnd_jnr we love you❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: johnd_jnr | johndumelo1