Connect with us

Events

#BBNaija Mike receives N1,000,000 & a trip for 2 to Mauritius for winning the Lipton Ice Tea task

Events Movies & TV Promotions

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

Events

MBGN Contestant Cynthia Afury emerges as Brand Ambassador for 'Lush Hair'

Events Music Scoop

Ycee hosted an Album Listening Party in London & All Our Faves Showed Up

Events Music Style

Nancy Isime & Reminisce Gave us the Most as Hosts of #Headies2019

Events

itel Mobile rewards Students with N500,000 & New Smartphones in the "I Got The Moves 2.0" Campus Dance Finale

Events Movies & TV

Kemi Adetiba, Eku Edewor, Adebola Williams, Shaffy Bello join Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje for Nigerian Premiere of ‘Farming’

Events Features Music

Niyi Ademoroti: All the Gaffes + High Points at the 2019 Headies

Events

Meet Mimis Kreationz, Winner of the NIVEA #NOSOS Fashion Design Competition 🎉

Events Music Scoop

Lights, Music & Dance! 7 Must See Performances from #Headies2019

Events

#BBNaija Mike receives N1,000,000 & a trip for 2 to Mauritius for winning the Lipton Ice Tea task

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 hours ago

 on

BBNaija season 4 Runner-Up and winner of the Lipton Ice Tea task, Mike, was presented with his 1 million naira and a trip for two to Mauritius prize on Thursday, October 17th, by representatives of Seven-Up Bottling Company.

Man like Mike” as he is fondly called definitely found his sunshine as he was awarded 1 million naira and a trip for two to Mauritius for being the runner up of the task; and as a surprise, his wife was gifted with the sum of N500,000 just to add more sunshine to their trip.

Of course, it wasn’t just about the prize presentation, it was also a “LIT” party where guests and VIPs such as DJ Spinall, DJ Obi not to mention the least, were given special treats with bottles of sunshine for everyone, some good music, tasty and sumptuous food, and a “LIT” atmosphere.

Follow @liptoniceteang for more updates.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Why is There Always Someone Begging for Help in the Comments Section?

10 Nigerian Halloween Costume Ideas for that Party this Weekend

BN Book of the Month: An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma

#BellaNaijaMCM Itodo Anthony is the Teacher Raising Positive Change Agents from Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php