Meet Mimis Kreationz, Winner of the NIVEA #NOSOS Fashion Design Competition 🎉

Mimis Kreationz has emerged the winner in the maiden edition of NIVEA #NOSOS Fashion Design Competition. Mimmi Ginika Nwosu, a young talented designer and CEO of Mimis Kreationz was one of the four designers shortlisted from the top 10

The competition kicked off with a call for entry which attracted hundreds of entries from young, aspiring Nigerian Fashion designers. They were required to post a picture of any of their designs that showed their style and personalities for a chance to be shortlisted among the top 10.

The top four fashion designers showcased their designs at the Blanc et Noir Soiree, an exclusive event NIVEA hosted in partnership with “the Beach is Better” Group at Circa.

The event was attended by notable people in the fashion and entertainment industry including Ojy Okpe, Denola Grey, Chioma Ikokwu, Damilola Adegbite, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Andrea Iyamah, Toolz, Tunde Demuren, Teni Sagoe, Simi Esiri, Ibrahim and Linda Suleiman, Paul O of One Africa Music Fest and many others.

After a tough competition, it was down to 2 designers, Knanfe and Mimis Kreationz with Mimmi Ginika Nwosu of Mimis Kreationz emerging as the winner. The winning fashion designer went home with the grand prize of 1 million naira and a two-month mentorship opportunity with Mai Atafo, a top fashion designer in Nigeria.

In an interview after being declared winner, Mimi was full of praise for NIVEA and was “excited to be the winner of the NIVEA #Nosos 2019 competition. A very big thank you to the entire NIVEA team.”

The day ended with an after-party that had our guests, judges, and designers unwinding all through the night.

For more updates, follow NIVEA Nigeria on Instagram and Facebook

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content