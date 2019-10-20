Connect with us

Events

Meet Mimis Kreationz, Winner of the NIVEA #NOSOS Fashion Design Competition 🎉

Events Music Scoop

Lights, Music & Dance! 7 Must See Performances from #Headies2019

Events

TravelStart celebrates KLM Royal Dutch Airlines' 100th Anniversary

Events Inspired

Here's how United Purpose celebrated the 'Clean Hands for All' Campaign on Global Handwashing Day

Beauty Events

Mizani launches its Salon Expert Program in Lagos

Events Style

#BBNaija Housemates pay Courtesy Visit to Darling Nigeria + We've got all the photos

Career Events

Here's a Chance to Invest & Explore the International Market with Newly Launched Trading Platform, Chaka

Events

The Special Foundation empowers More Children through its Summer School Program

Events

Mercy Aigbe joins TECNO Mobile to unveil its Exclusive Flagship Store in Lagos

Events

W.TEC's 'She Creates Camp' is committed to increasing the numbers of Nigerian Women / Girls working in Science, Technology & Maths related Fields

Events

Meet Mimis Kreationz, Winner of the NIVEA #NOSOS Fashion Design Competition 🎉

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Mimis Kreationz has emerged the winner in the maiden edition of NIVEA #NOSOS Fashion Design Competition. Mimmi Ginika Nwosu, a young talented designer and CEO of Mimis Kreationz was one of the four designers shortlisted from the top 10

The competition kicked off with a call for entry which attracted hundreds of entries from young, aspiring Nigerian Fashion designers. They were required to post a picture of any of their designs that showed their style and personalities for a chance to be shortlisted among the top 10.

L-R: Jemimah of Knanfe, Mimmi of Mimi’s Kreationz, Azeezat of Capes and Fringes, Teju of 7th Avenue

The top four fashion designers showcased their designs at the Blanc et Noir Soiree, an exclusive event NIVEA hosted in partnership with “the Beach is Better” Group at Circa.

Mimis Kreationz

7th Avenue

Caoes and Fringes

Knanfe

The event was attended by notable people in the fashion and entertainment industry including Ojy Okpe, Denola Grey, Chioma Ikokwu, Damilola Adegbite, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Andrea Iyamah, Toolz, Tunde Demuren, Teni Sagoe, Simi Esiri, Ibrahim and Linda Suleiman, Paul O of One Africa Music Fest and many others.

After a tough competition, it was down to 2 designers, Knanfe and Mimis Kreationz with Mimmi Ginika Nwosu of Mimis Kreationz emerging as the winner. The winning fashion designer went home with the grand prize of 1 million naira and a two-month mentorship opportunity with Mai Atafo, a top fashion designer in Nigeria.

In an interview after being declared winner, Mimi was full of praise for NIVEA and was “excited to be the winner of the NIVEA #Nosos 2019 competition. A very big thank you to the entire NIVEA team.”

The day ended with an after-party that had our guests, judges, and designers unwinding all through the night.

For more updates, follow NIVEA Nigeria on Instagram and Facebook

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: Relaxed Driving & Its Benefits

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Let Modern Kids Be Kids

BN Climate Change Conversation: Jennifer Reminds us that We Have a Crisis on Our Hands & We Need to Act NOW

How Does Your Obsession with ‘Runs Girls’ Make You Lose Basic Human Compassion & Empathy?

Mateen Taomu: Don’t Enjoy Clubbing So Much But Still Want a Fun Friday Night?

Advertisement
css.php