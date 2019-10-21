Kemi Adetiba, Eku Edewor, Adebola Williams, Shaffy Bello join Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje for Nigerian Premiere of ‘Farming’

Kemi Adetiba, Eku Edewor, Shaffy Bello, Amaechi Okobi, Colette Otusheso and Adebola Williams were among the personalities present at the exclusive cinema screening of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s award-winning film titled, ‘Farming’.

After appearing in more than 50 productions, including The Bourne Identity, Thor, Suicide Squad, and Game of Thrones, Akinnuoye-Agbaje makes his directorial debut with this film.

‘Farming’, which has won the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film at the 2019 Edinburgh International Film Festival in June, will hit Nigerian cinemas on Friday, 25 October 2019.

The screening which was powered by Accelerate TV, Film One and Stunt Group also had Deyemi Okanlawon, Akah Nnani, Francis Sule, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Osas Ighodaro, Mimi Onalaja, Ini Dima-Okojie, Ojy Okpe, Titi Oyinsan and others in attendance.

See photos below