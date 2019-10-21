Connect with us

Kemi Adetiba, Eku Edewor, Adebola Williams, Shaffy Bello join Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje for Nigerian Premiere of ‘Farming’

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

MBGN Contestant Cynthia Afury emerges as Brand Ambassador for 'Lush Hair'

Ycee hosted an Album Listening Party in London & All Our Faves Showed Up

Nancy Isime & Reminisce Gave us the Most as Hosts of #Headies2019

itel Mobile rewards Students with N500,000 & New Smartphones in the "I Got The Moves 2.0" Campus Dance Finale

#BBNaija Mike receives N1,000,000 & a trip for 2 to Mauritius for winning the Lipton Ice Tea task

Niyi Ademoroti: All the Gaffes + High Points at the 2019 Headies

Meet Mimis Kreationz, Winner of the NIVEA #NOSOS Fashion Design Competition 🎉

Lights, Music & Dance! 7 Must See Performances from #Headies2019

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 hours ago

 on

Kemi Adetiba, Eku Edewor, Shaffy Bello, Amaechi Okobi, Colette Otusheso and Adebola Williams were among the personalities present at the exclusive cinema screening of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s award-winning film titled, ‘Farming’.

After appearing in more than 50 productions, including The Bourne Identity, Thor, Suicide Squad, and Game of Thrones, Akinnuoye-Agbaje makes his directorial debut with this film.

‘Farming’, which has won the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film at the 2019 Edinburgh International Film Festival in June, will hit Nigerian cinemas on Friday, 25 October 2019.

The screening which was powered by Accelerate TV, Film One and Stunt Group also had Deyemi Okanlawon, Akah Nnani, Francis Sule, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Osas Ighodaro, Mimi Onalaja, Ini Dima-Okojie, Ojy Okpe, Titi Oyinsan and others in attendance.

See photos below

BellaNaija.com

