Weddings
Here’s a Recap of all the Stories Worth-Reading on BellaNaija Weddings This Week
Hey BellaNaijarians,
It has been fun on www.bellanaijaweddings.com this week and we just want to give you a recap of all that happened. If you haven’t visited Africa’s No 1 wedding website recently, then now is a good time to catch up. From weddings to beauty looks, here’s everything you should see.
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
Let’s start with weddings
Bilkis & Monsur’s Wedding Dinner was Bursting with Love
#TheBMWedding Wolimah & Nikkai Ceremony is the Perfect Start to Your Day
The #LA2019 Traditional Wedding in Umuahia was EVERYTHING
Then some pre-wedding shoots and love stories for you.
It’s a Beautiful Cameroonian Love with Mercy and Edmond
Shola and Bunmi’s Love Story will Leave You Blushing 😊
They’ve Got the Same Name & are in Love! The #NanaNana2k19 Love Story
Here’s how Gabriel Popped the Question to Bosa in Santorini
Now honeymoons…
Take Your Baecation to This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Switzerland
This Eco-friendly #BNHoneymoonSpot in Chile is the Perfect Getaway Spot
You Should Take a Romantic Escape to The Dominican Republic
Let’s see all the beauty looks…
This Edo Beauty Look is All the SAUCE you Need on your Big Day
This Traditional Beauty Look is Dripping Some Igbo Goodness
Dear Igbo Brides-to-be, Don’t Sleep on This Traditional Beauty Look
Today’s Bridal Beauty Look has an Arabian Feel to It
This Edo Beauty Look will Have You Queening on Your Big Day
You’ll so Love This Stunning Igbo Traditional Wedding Beauty Look
We also got a detailed explanation of how this bride’s three wedding looks were created.
You’ll so Love This Stunning Igbo Traditional Wedding Beauty Look
And now everything inspiration…
Get Ready to Pin These Bridal Dresses by Wana Sambo
The Mark Zunino 2020 Couture Bridal Collection will Give You that Blissful Feel
The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide: Issue 4 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab
Finally, all the trending wedding moments you should not miss…
You Have to See NJ’s Breathtaking Dress for her White Wedding
Here’s how Makeup Artist Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese SLAYED Their Introduction Look
Ellen & Tony had an Epic Worship Session at Their Wedding
We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off This Grace’s Dress for her Tanzanian Bride’s Night
The #BecomingdrmrsFomunung Vow Exchange Will Make You Laugh
Loadedmore
October 19, 2019 at 3:32 pm
This Blog is really great with good content
Keep it up
Malloaded
October 20, 2019 at 12:12 am
I really love what my eyes is seeing here
Great occasion all over this weekend. All what you need to get married is here