Connect with us

Weddings

Here’s a Recap of all the Stories Worth-Reading on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Sweet Spot Weddings

He Couldn't Take his Eyes off Her When They Met! Bukola & Ayobami's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Sweet Spot Weddings

When love happens! Aisha & Mohammed's Chilled Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 308

Weddings

BN Bridal: Wana Sambo Releases her Debut Bridal Collection tagged "Grace and Elegance"

Sweet Spot Weddings

You'll Always be the Right Choice! NJ & Ugo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Sweet Spot Weddings

All Shades of Love! Veronica & Konadu's Wedding in Ghana #IdoAsante

Weddings

Lawyers In Love! Nkiru & Kodili's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Movies & TV Scoop Weddings

Check Out First Photos from Emmanuel Ikubese & Anita "Brows" Adetoye's Introduction Ceremony

Weddings

Check Out All these Beautiful Stories on BellaNaija Weddings this Week

Weddings

Here’s a Recap of all the Stories Worth-Reading on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

1 day ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

It has been fun on  www.bellanaijaweddings.com  this week and we just want to give you a recap of all that happened. If you haven’t visited Africa’s No 1 wedding website recently, then now is a good time to catch up. From weddings to beauty looks, here’s everything you should see.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Let’s start with weddings

Bilkis & Monsur’s Wedding Dinner was Bursting with Love

#TheBMWedding Wolimah & Nikkai Ceremony is the Perfect Start to Your Day

The #LA2019 Traditional Wedding in Umuahia was EVERYTHING


Then some pre-wedding shoots and love stories for you.

It’s a Beautiful Cameroonian Love with Mercy and Edmond

Shola and Bunmi’s Love Story will Leave You Blushing 😊

They’ve Got the Same Name & are in Love! The #NanaNana2k19 Love Story

Here’s how Gabriel Popped the Question to Bosa in Santorini

Now honeymoons…

Take Your Baecation to This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Switzerland

This Eco-friendly #BNHoneymoonSpot in Chile is the Perfect Getaway Spot

You Should Take a Romantic Escape to The Dominican Republic

Let’s see all the beauty looks…

This Edo Beauty Look is All the SAUCE you Need on your Big Day

This Traditional Beauty Look is Dripping Some Igbo Goodness

Dear Igbo Brides-to-be, Don’t Sleep on This Traditional Beauty Look

Today’s Bridal Beauty Look has an Arabian Feel to It

This Edo Beauty Look will Have You Queening on Your Big Day

You’ll so Love This Stunning Igbo Traditional Wedding Beauty Look

We also got a detailed explanation of how this bride’s three wedding looks were created.

You’ll so Love This Stunning Igbo Traditional Wedding Beauty Look

And now everything inspiration…

Get Ready to Pin These Bridal Dresses by Wana Sambo

The Mark Zunino 2020 Couture Bridal Collection will Give You that Blissful Feel

The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide: Issue 4 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab

Finally, all the trending wedding moments you should not miss…

You Have to See NJ’s Breathtaking Dress for her White Wedding

Here’s how Makeup Artist Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese SLAYED Their Introduction Look

Ellen & Tony had an Epic Worship Session at Their Wedding

We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off This Grace’s Dress for her Tanzanian Bride’s Night

The #BecomingdrmrsFomunung Vow Exchange Will Make You Laugh

 

Head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more wedding content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

2 Comments

  1. Loadedmore

    October 19, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    This Blog is really great with good content
    Keep it up

    Reply

  2. Malloaded

    October 20, 2019 at 12:12 am

    I really love what my eyes is seeing here
    Great occasion all over this weekend. All what you need to get married is here

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: Relaxed Driving & Its Benefits

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Let Modern Kids Be Kids

BN Climate Change Conversation: Jennifer Reminds us that We Have a Crisis on Our Hands & We Need to Act NOW

How Does Your Obsession with ‘Runs Girls’ Make You Lose Basic Human Compassion & Empathy?

Mateen Taomu: Don’t Enjoy Clubbing So Much But Still Want a Fun Friday Night?

Advertisement
css.php