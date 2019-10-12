Connect with us

Bestman Games Initiatives partners with Avon HMO, Wilsons Lemonade & Jyb Tv to Mark Teachers Day in Lagos

Bestman Games Initiatives partners with Avon HMO, Wilsons Lemonade & Jyb Tv to Mark Teachers Day in Lagos

Teaching is the noblest profession that can shape the character and future of an individual. Yet, teachers seldom get the recognition, respect or appreciation they deserve in spite of the huge sacrifice they make in developing our children.

To mark World Teachers Day on October 5th, 2019, Bestman Games Initiatives hosted teachers from across Lagos State to a special learning event in recognition of and appreciation for their dedication, commitment, and sacrifice in developing the next generation.

At the event, the CEO of Bestman Games, Nimi Akinkugbe, shared some thoughts on “Teachers and Money Matters” which was an interactive session. Thereafter, Ailia Kadiri from AVON HMO gave an outstanding lecture on “Healthy living for the future”. Afterwards, free medical checkups were conducted for all participating teacher.

After the lecture session, there was an open monopoly tournament which had two rounds of play and two teachers emerged as winners.

2nd Place, Olanrewaju Disu, winning a cash prize of N20,000 and a gift pack courtesy of AVON HMO

1st Place, Osuji Jedidiah, won a cash prize of N50,000 and a gift pack courtesy of AVON HMO

The Monopoly board game has strong educational elements embedded in it and presents the basic principles of personal financial management and entrepreneurship in an engaging way. The objective of this learning event for teachers is to empower them regarding their personal finances. Over 130 teachers participated in this novel event, the 3rd edition by Bestman Games.

A special thanks to our sponsors and partners AVON HMO, Wilsons Lemonade, Jyb Tv for their support in making this event a success.

Bestman Games is the African distributor of customized editions of Hasbro’s world-famous board game, Monopoly. The City of Lagos Edition, the first-ever African city edition, and the Corona Schools Edition, the first African School edition, was played at this tournament.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

