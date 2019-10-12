Connect with us

After 33 Years, Sijibomi Ogundele MD Sujimoto returns to his Primary School to give Scholarship to over 50 Students

After about 33years, Sujimoto returns to his old Primary School in Agege and gives 50 pupils a lifetime scholarship.

 

As human, we must never forget that, we have two hands — one for helping yourself, the other for helping others. If your Neighbor is hungry, your chicken is not safe; our tithe at Sujimoto goes directly to people who need it the most. For us, giving back goes beyond CSR, it’s an obligation. 

 Today, Sujimoto brought tears of joy to the faces of the Students and Teachers of New Oko-oba Primary School, Agege as the Sujimoto CSR train made a stopover bearing bags of gifts and goodies.

The feeling of nostalgia and excitement began to wane when during inspection of the school facilities, the MD realised that in a school of about 700 students and over 26 classrooms, only 3 classes had desks and chairs. The others are plain empty and the students have to sit on bare floor. Also, out of 4 toilets, only 1 is functional.

Moved by the deplorable state of facilities in the school, Mr. Ogundele pledge to provide the school with sufficient desks and chairs, and renovate the deplorable toilets. 

Also, every year, we shall take a part of our profits and give back to different public schools, like Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Model College Meiran, Zaria to Jos, and many other schools, because for us at Sujimoto, giving back is an obligation!

Sijibomi Ogundele challenged the students to dream BIG, embrace Integrity and be an ambassador for Generosity. With over 1000 gift packs distributed among the overly excited students and the passionate teachers, Sujimoto brought renewed hope and confidence on the faces of the students and teachers.

We know the government is doing a lot already but it is not enough.  We call on every citizen to join hands and help invest in our nation’s greatest asset – human capital.

     

