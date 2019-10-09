Movies & TV
Enyinna Nwigwe describes his Role “Obinna Omego” & Its Importance in “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” | WATCH
Nollywood actor, Enyinna Nwigwe played the role of “Obinna Omego” in the much-anticipated sequel to Nollywood classic “Living In Bondage” titled “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free”.
The actor tells us who Obinna is and why he is a key part of the movie.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
@a_yinna played the role of “Obinna Omego” in the anticipated movie, #LivinginBondagethesequel. Who is Obinna & why is he a key part of the movie??? . Watch to find out!!! 😉 . @livinginbondagethesequel, Out in Cinemas from #Nov8th. Starring @ramseynouah @kennethokonkwo185 @kanayo.o.kanayo @a_yinna @nancyisimeofficial @munachiabii @bobmanueludokwuofficial @kaluikeagwu @only1jka @shawnfaqua @zuluadiqwe @realchukschyke @ndidiobi_obsession @davidjonesdavid @lilianpeace_ . #BreakingFree #LivinginBondage #Livinginbondagethesequel #Cinema #Anticipate #Nov8th