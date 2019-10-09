Career
Ali Baba, Dr. Sam Chand & Dr. Joe Abah to speak at the Annual Excellence in Leadership Conference 2019 | November 7th & 8th
Annual Excellence in Leadership Conference (ELC) hosted by Daystar Christian Centre is set to hold in November 2019.
The ELC was birthed to bridge existing gaps and change leadership narrative in Nigeria & Africa by creating a platform for leadership development cutting across business, politics, economy, entertainment and other spheres of influence. The conference, among other things, will empower thousands of leaders with life-changing information to multiply their impacts across the continent and the world at large.
Date: Thursday, November 7th & Friday, November 8th, 2019
Time: 9am – 2pm
Venue: Daystar Christian Centre, Plot A3C, Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos
Speakers line up include Dr. Sam Adeyemi, Pastor Nike Adeyemi, Dr. Sam Chand, Dr. Joe Abah, Oluseun Onigbinde, Udo Maryanne Okonjo and Atunyota Alleluya Akporobomerere (Ali Baba), who will be sharing their understanding and perspectives on what makes “Great Leadership”.
Reserve a seat for free, visit www.excellentleaders.org
