Ali Baba, Dr. Sam Chand & Dr. Joe Abah to speak at the Annual Excellence in Leadership Conference 2019 | November 7th & 8th

UBA Foundation promotes Reading Culture in Secondary Schools with its Annual National Essay Competition

You'll Want to be in this Super Lovely Family Shoot with Omilola Oshikoya & Her Kids 😍

Emzor celebrates the New Captain of the Super Falcons Asisat Oshoala & We've got Photos

Ecobank Day 2019 Focuses on Cancer Awareness with the Theme "Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases"

PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge celebrates World Teachers Day with a Development Seminar in Lagos

Film For Impact Foundation is Calling Out to Filmmakers to Submit Entries for AFFIF 2020 🎬

Rihanna is Releasing an Autobiography - “The Rihanna Book” | Get the Scoop

#BellaNaijaMCM Emmanuel Okon of Vmedkit is Democratising Access to Mental Healthcare Using Virtual Reality

Money Matters with Nimi: Are You Financially Independent at 59?

Ali Baba, Dr. Sam Chand & Dr. Joe Abah to speak at the Annual Excellence in Leadership Conference 2019 | November 7th & 8th

Published

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

 on

Annual Excellence in Leadership Conference (ELC) hosted by Daystar Christian Centre is set to hold in November 2019.

The ELC was birthed to bridge existing gaps and change leadership narrative in Nigeria & Africa by creating a platform for leadership development cutting across business, politics, economy, entertainment and other spheres of influence. The conference, among other things, will empower thousands of leaders with life-changing information to multiply their impacts across the continent and the world at large.

Date: Thursday, November 7th & Friday, November 8th, 2019
Time: 9am – 2pm
Venue: Daystar Christian Centre, Plot A3C, Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos

Speakers line up include Dr. Sam Adeyemi, Pastor Nike Adeyemi, Dr. Sam Chand, Dr. Joe Abah, Oluseun Onigbinde, Udo Maryanne Okonjo and Atunyota Alleluya Akporobomerere (Ali Baba), who will be sharing their understanding and perspectives on what makes “Great Leadership”.

Reserve a seat for free, visit www.excellentleaders.org

