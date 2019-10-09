Ali Baba, Dr. Sam Chand & Dr. Joe Abah to speak at the Annual Excellence in Leadership Conference 2019 | November 7th & 8th

Annual Excellence in Leadership Conference (ELC) hosted by Daystar Christian Centre is set to hold in November 2019.

The ELC was birthed to bridge existing gaps and change leadership narrative in Nigeria & Africa by creating a platform for leadership development cutting across business, politics, economy, entertainment and other spheres of influence. The conference, among other things, will empower thousands of leaders with life-changing information to multiply their impacts across the continent and the world at large.

Date: Thursday, November 7th & Friday, November 8th, 2019

Time: 9am – 2pm

Venue: Daystar Christian Centre, Plot A3C, Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos

Speakers line up include Dr. Sam Adeyemi, Pastor Nike Adeyemi, Dr. Sam Chand, Dr. Joe Abah, Oluseun Onigbinde, Udo Maryanne Okonjo and Atunyota Alleluya Akporobomerere (Ali Baba), who will be sharing their understanding and perspectives on what makes “Great Leadership”.

Reserve a seat for free, visit www.excellentleaders.org

