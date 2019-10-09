NU MI Design House had its 2019 Interior & Product Design Exhibition on Saturday + We’ve Lovely Photos

NU MI Design House, the integrated interior design, procurement, bespoke furniture manufacturer and home-ware product designer, had its 2019 interior and product design exhibition on Saturday, September 21st and Sunday, September 22nd, 2019.

Nigerian art has captured the imagination of a global audience and introduced a new generation of world-renowned artists to an eager public. But far less known and equally innovative is the emerging Nigerian design sector and a range of creative collaborations between art and design are taking it to a new level.

To showcase this unique new sector, NU MI Design House curated the NU MI Design Exhibition, featuring a combination of leading Nigerian artist’s work alongside established and emerging Nigerian furniture and other product designers and a unique selection of NU MI founder, Tanwa Newbold‘s own work, including a stunning collaboration with artist, Polly Alakija.

Building on 2018’s first edition hosted at the Oando Wings building, the 2019 NU MI Design Exhibition took place at LASWA Yard, at Falomo Jetty, the new headquarters of maritime Lagos. It featured work from product designers, Studio Lani, Tosin Oshinowo, Alaga collections, Funferekoroye, Kelechi Odu, and Oguma Adegoke alongside renowned artists, Polly Alakija, Ghariokwu Lemi, Olumide Onadipe and a curated selection from the Nike Art Gallery.

Speaking at the launch, Creative Director and Founder, Tanwa Newbold said:

“Whether you are looking for the luxury of a world-renowned furniture producer, the highest quality local design and production or African inspired unique home-ware, the NU MI Design Exhibition has something for you. We are privileged to be able to bring together so many talented designers and I am hugely encouraged by the innovation and creativity that is coming out of Nigeria at the moment.

At NU MI, we combine contemporary interior design, with the ability to produce or procure unique pieces, specifically designed to suit your vision. We believe that in a world where choice and flexibility is increasingly important to consumers, we are able to offer a service that maximizes your ability to achieve your vision, whether you want to source locally, or internationally. “

The event was supported by LASWA, the owners of the Yard venue, Bank of Industry, Plascon Paints, Aspire Luxury magazine and La Connaisseur, the exclusive concept store for wine lovers.

More information on the event, the exhibitors and the sponsors, can be found here.

For inquiries,

Odunayo Ogunbiyi

[email protected]

08025818137

