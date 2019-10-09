Connect with us

Jermaine Sanwo- Olu, Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro & Seyi Tinubu attend the Nigerian Day Excellence Awards by The Sapio Club

UBA Foundation promotes Reading Culture in Secondary Schools with its Annual National Essay Competition

Ali Baba, Dr. Sam Chand & Dr. Joe Abah to speak at the Annual Excellence in Leadership Conference 2019 | November 7th & 8th

NU MI Design House had its 2019 Interior & Product Design Exhibition on Saturday + We've Lovely Photos

First Bank Of Nigeria Partners with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group for its Annual Flagship Event NES#25

Over 3,000 Young Professionals came Together to have Fun, Learn & Network at SLAY Festival

See Photos from the Star-Studded Grand Opening of Tyler Perry Studios

PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge celebrates World Teachers Day with a Development Seminar in Lagos

Hans and René served us "Owambe" Like We have Never Experienced 💃

One Child, One Care Initiative is celebrating its 12th Anniversary by Supporting Children in Orphanage Homes & You can be a Part of it

The Sapio Club held its Nigerian Day Excellence Awards at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, VI on Friday, October 4th, 2019. The Excellence Awards were given to celebrate Nigerians & Africans with disruptive ideas and projects that have helped and are still helping to change the narratives. The theme for the year was Unity and patriotism which is a prerequisite for national development.

Organized by its founder, Sonnia Agu, the event saw dynamic trio; Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Obanikoro celebrated for the impact of their services to their spheres of influence and nation as a whole.

The Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Jermaine Sanwo- Olu received an excellence award for his service to the diaspora; while member Of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro was presented with the Youth in Leadership Award.  Seyi Tinubu, CEO and Founder of Loatsad Promo media Ltd received the Excellence Award in Media Enterprise amongst others.

The night was spectacular with a lot of high levels and intelligent result driven individuals who proposed solutions amongst which were the keynote speakers; Bovi, Moremi Ojodu, Henry Esiaba, Amb Dr. Owomimo Abiodun, and Joyce Akpata and other recipients of the certificate of excellence awards: Nkem Owunidwe, Prince BK, Funfere Koroye, Fredrick Nwanso, Kokun Foundation, Kevin Atafiri, Chidera Okolie, Adebesin Adewunmi and Do2Dtun.


Also in attendance was the founder’s Mother,  Ngozi Nelly Agu and a host of many others. It was indeed a splendid event.

The Sapio Club is a platform for young, active, vibrant, detribalized, non- political, intelligent, knowledgeable and emerging Nigerian leaders to network, share ideas and engage productively in civic activities that chart the course for a new Nigeria and place the country on a pedestal for sustainable growth and development in preparation for the 2063 African unity goal whilst reclaiming our position as the Giant of Africa.

The Sapio community is the first Nigerian formed social wield created for intellectuals. It is a formidable force for diverse intellectual African citizens, proposing & implementing homegrown solutions for our development.

The event was endorsed and supported by the Lagos State Government, United Nations, Forbes Global Project, Cedad ECOWAS, Chronos Pride International ltd, GLENMORANGIE (official drink sponsor) and ELAN RED.

Media and PR: TheByOge Brand, Eastside Production, Spice TV, and BellaNaija.

Related Topics:
