First Bank Of Nigeria Partners with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group for its Annual Flagship Event NES#25

As part of its continued commitment to creating an enabling environment and opportunities for the promotion of sustainable growth and development of the Nigerian economy, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has partnered with The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) to host the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#25), its annual flagship event.

The Silver Jubilee edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit is themed “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears” and scheduled to hold,

Date: Monday, October 7th & Tuesday, October 8th, 2019

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, would speak on “Gender Empowerment” at the plenary.

The Nigerian Economic Summit is the foremost credible platform for public-private dialogue which enables policymakers and influencers to deliberate on issues, proffer policy options with a view to a better understanding of our national economic policy direction and growth strategies. National leaders and policy influencers billed to attend the event include His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Zainab Ahmed, Hon. Minister for Finance, Budget & National Planning, Nigeria.

Other dignitaries are Senator Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Ph.D., CON, President of the Senate; Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations. The Chief Host of the event is Asue Ighodalo, Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

Panelists at the event include Alhaji Aliko Dangote President/CEO Dangote Group; Godwin Emefiele Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Founder, The Kukah Centre; His excellency Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum; HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, The Emir of Kano; Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly; Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria Limited; Hon. Hannatu Mohammed, Board Member, ICPC; Chidi Ajaere, CEO, GIG Group; Juliet Anammah, CEO, Jumia Nigeria, and Mauricio Alarcon, MD/CEO, Nestle Nigeria Plc.

The event is billed to comprise plenary sessions, exhibitions, design workshops, dinner, and the anniversary lecture as well as the presentation of awards and prizes to winners of the NES#25 essay competition and start-up pitching event.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading banking services solutions provider in Nigeria for 125 years. With over 16 million customer accounts, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services with over 33,000 business locations. The Bank has an international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimized risk management, and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatization and commercialization schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row (2011 – 2016) by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” for seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017) by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards and “Best Bank in Nigeria” by Global Finance for 15 years. Our brand purpose is to always put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of the first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership, and people, to position You First in every respect.

