Over 3,000 Young Professionals came Together to have Fun, Learn & Network at SLAY Festival

On Saturday, September 28th, more than 3000 creatives, entrepreneurs and leaders attended SLAY Festival 2019, the largest learning and networking experience for young professionals in Lagos, Nigeria. With access to more than 80 speakers, masterclasses and group coaching sessions, meet and greets with influencers such as Jemima Osunde and Dimma Umeh, a marketplace with nearly 30 vendors and even a bouncy castle, guests were busy all day long.

SLAY Festival 2019 featured unique and interactive experiences that cut across business, career, technology, arts, beauty, fashion, food, wellness, community, and music.

Women Will, a “Grow with Google” program was a lead partner and held exciting sessions such as Thriving In The Nigerian Workplace, Building A Brand 10, Making Tech Work For You, What It Takes To Be Successful on YouTube and a special Leadership Chat on Leading At The Highest Levels with Onyeche Tifase, the MD/CEO of Siemens Nigeria.

The official beauty partner, Maybelline NY treated guests to complimentary goodie bags, a full glam station and a special masterclass hosted by celebrity makeup artist, Anita Adetoye.

The cast of The Men’s Club, Efa Iwara, Baaj Adebule, Ayoola Ayolola, and Daniel Etim-Effiong had the venue go wild during their entertaining discussion on “Millennial Manhood” hosted by Ernest Danjuma Enebi.

Healthcare technology startup, 54gene, provided more than 500 guests with allergy, sexual health, and wellness testing along with hosting a session on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for cancer.

Keynote Speaker, Bose Ogulu, fondly known as “Mama Burna”, closed out the day with a special meet and greet photo session and exciting discussion on living your best life.

Attendees described the event as “fun”, “exciting” and insightful and we can’t wait to see what 2020 brings to Lagos.

SLAY Festival was proudly supported by FSDH, Imara Africa Consulting, This Day, Women Will, a Grow with Google program, Maybelline NY, 54gene, Lux Nigeria, Maggi Nigeria, Molped, Vaseline, Rexona, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Max.NG and The Baby Lounge. The event was hosted by The Lekki Special Events Centre and produced by She Leads Africa.

For more information about opportunities to participate in SLAY Festival 2020, please visit here.

