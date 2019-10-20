Become an MVP & win Millions in the Guinness Most Valuable Player Promotion | October 1st – January 31st

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Further to its commitment to celebrate football’s truest MVPs and Guinness extraordinary fans, Guinness Foreign Extra stout is once again rewarding loyal customers through a consumer promo, the Guinness Most Valuable Player promotion. The promo commenced October 1st,  2019 and will run till January 31st, 2020.

The Senior Brand Manager Guinness; Lola Ashafa said “We recognize the extraordinary love and support of fans that have made the beautiful game of football the most iconic and most successful sport worldwide and our iconic brand, Guinness Foreign Extra Stout will be celebrating our true MVPs by rewarding their loyalty with over N100 million in cash prizes and airtime.”

To participate in the promo, get a chilled bottle of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout or Extra Smooth, and relax with your favorite football game, check under the red crown for a code, dial *1759*CODE#, and get the chance to become a Guinness MVP and win millions.

Learn more about the opportunities presented by the Guinness MVP Promo and Guinness Nigeria on these social media platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late to Prepare for Health Emergencies

7 Things People Who Wear Braces Don’t Appreciate Your Comments On

Ngozi Florence Ojeogwu: Here’s Why You Should Totally Get a Massage

Rita Chidinma: Much Ado about Big Brother Naija

Michael Afenfia: Charting a New Career Path, Breast Cancer Awareness & the Life of Rain

