Jumia will be offering Free Delivery for over 1000 Sneakers Purchase to celebrate #NationalSneakersDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

19 hours ago

 on

Wednesday, October 9th is the National Sneakers Day, a global celebration of sneakers (yes, you read right, your sneakers deserved to be celebrated too because they go through a lot), which are typically shoes designed for use in sports or for other types of physical exercise, but are often also used as an informal shoe for everyday use.

Jumia Nigeria is hosting the celebration on its jumia.com website and app by providing Nigerians with over 100,000 pairs of sneakers to choose from, either as a new addition (who doesn’t want a new shoe?), or a replacement for your old sneakers. Or you might just want to gift someone new sneakers.

Whatever your reason; be rest assured that there is a large assortment of super comfortable footwear at the best prices on HERE from Wednesday, October 9th, 2019.

To mark the celebration, Jumia has partnered with your favorite brands, such as Keeks, David Wej, Kik and many more. The icing on the cake is that you can buy your favorite sneakers under N4,000 directly from these brands’ stores on Jumia, to guarantee 100% authenticity, and there is nation-wide free delivery from 8 am -12 pm on every purchase.

On Wednesday, October 9th, 2019, Jumia will run a flash sale at 2 pm on its website & mobile App. Flash sales offer huge discounts to consumers, but the stocks are usually limited (so fastest fingers first).

International brands continue to open their online stores on Jumia as a way of reassuring consumers that the products they buy are of good quality because they come directly from them (the manufacturers), or in some cases authorized distributors.

Happy #SneakersDay folks!

