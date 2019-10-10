Laide Bakare celebrated her Birthday with New Photos & We 💛 Them

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare was in a grateful mood as she turned a year older on Monday, 7th of October. The excited actress dropped some super yummy birthday photos on her Instagram page.

She said:

HE ABILITY TO UNDERSTAND WHO I AM 💪 gives me so much peace and joy, I’M OLAIDE BAKARE, I’m ME, ALWAYS WANT TO BE ME 💪🙏 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 💃👌🥰

Credit

Stylist: @nancy__ovia | @dduchessatrium

Makeup: @house_of_cintas

Photography: @ayoalasi