Laide Bakare celebrated her Birthday with New Photos & We 💛 Them

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare was in a grateful mood as she turned a year older on Monday, 7th of October. The excited actress dropped some super yummy birthday photos on her Instagram page.

She said:

HE ABILITY TO UNDERSTAND WHO I AM 💪 gives me so much peace and joy, I’M OLAIDE BAKARE, I’m ME, ALWAYS WANT TO BE ME 💪🙏 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 💃👌🥰

Credit

Stylist: @nancy__ovia@dduchessatrium
Makeup@house_of_cintas
Photography@ayoalasi

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

