Nollywood
Laide Bakare celebrated her Birthday with New Photos & We 💛 Them
Nollywood actress Laide Bakare was in a grateful mood as she turned a year older on Monday, 7th of October. The excited actress dropped some super yummy birthday photos on her Instagram page.
She said:
HE ABILITY TO UNDERSTAND WHO I AM 💪 gives me so much peace and joy, I’M OLAIDE BAKARE, I’m ME, ALWAYS WANT TO BE ME 💪🙏 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 💃👌🥰
Credit
Stylist: @nancy__ovia | @dduchessatrium
Makeup: @house_of_cintas
Photography: @ayoalasi