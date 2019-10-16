Our Beauty Editors Agree – The New MAC “Love Me” Collection Is A Must-Have!

We are always on the lookout for the latest beauty trends, hacks, tips and tricks and a new range of lipsticks is now on our radar, not just because it’s from one of our favourite cosmetics brands, but also for what the campaign represents.

MAC recently unveiled it’s new lipstick collection tagged the Love Me Lipstick Collection and it is made to express self-love and self-respect through beauty.

One feature that definitely has us hooked is the air texture of the lipsticks – the next step beyond their MAC mattes. Plus, the all-day lip moisturizing the lipsticks provide with lychee fruit extract and argan oil in the formula.

There’s definitely something in the collection for everyone as there are 24 lipsticks from 3 colour families; the Shameless Nudes, Powerful Reds and High-Impact Purples each having 8 knockout shades.

According to the New York-based M·A·C Director of Senior Artists Chantel Miller;

This season, the backstage lip was nothing but lush. To get there, it’s no longer about just a single lip swipe, but rather a crafted lip – emboldening the feature by using pencils and even glosses to amplify contrast. Love Me lips are the colours we have lust for – its single-swipe sex appeal plays a critical role in the lip of the season. Best used straight from the tube, on top of Prep + Prime Lip (to build that coverage in double time) and then perfectly lined and glossed.

The new range is also creating a buzz especially on the continent by encouraging people to share their Love Me stories – what self-love means to them with the #MyMACStoryAfrica hashtag.

You can also join the #MACLoveMe movement and win the entire range of lipsticks under the new collection by participating in our BellaNaija Beauty giveaway.

Win:

a MAC Goody bag filled with the entire lipstick range under their new #MACLoveMe Collection, that’s 24 new lipsticks!

a ticket to the #GTBankFashionWeekend2019 shows

backstage interaction with the Head Makeup Artist for #MACAfrica – @marcolouis

How to participate:

Follow @bellanaijabeauty and @maccosmeticsafrica

Post a photo or video of yourself telling us what Self-Love means to you either in the video or in the caption.

Make sure to use the hashtags: #MyMACStoryAfrica and #MACLoveMe . Also, tag @bellanaijabeauty and @maccosmeticsafrica on your posts!

So get posting, the person with the most compelling write-up will be selected on the 23rd of October, 2019!

Lead photo credit: @khutso_maboa