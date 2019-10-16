Connect with us

Beauty

Our Beauty Editors Agree - The New MAC "Love Me" Collection Is A Must-Have!

Beauty Events Movies & TV

Layole Oyatogun & Bovi Hosted #MBGN2019 in Style

Beauty BN TV

Why Vivian Okezie Is Loving Estée Lauder's Double Wear Foundation

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Olutosin Araromi lost her Mom While Preparing for MBGN 2019 & She Made her Proud by Being Crowned MBGN Universe

Beauty Scoop

#BNxMBGN19: Breathtaking Costumes, Synchronized Dancing, Energetic Performances... Here are the Memorable Moments from MBGN 2019

Beauty

#BNxMBGN19: And MBGN 2019 Queen Title was Bestowed on... Nyekachi Douglas (Miss Rivers)

Beauty Promotions

Achieve Ageless Skin Glow & Beauty with Retinol!

Beauty

Kelechi Mgbemena Put Estée Lauder's Double Wear Foundation to the Ultimate Wear Test

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: You Should Definitely Be Reading These New Stories On BellaNaijaStyle

Beauty Promotions

Give your Hair the Bold & Unique Look it Deserves with these Hair Tips from Cantu

Beauty

Our Beauty Editors Agree – The New MAC “Love Me” Collection Is A Must-Have!

BellaNaija Style

Published

18 mins ago

 on

We are always on the lookout for the latest beauty trends, hacks, tips and tricks and a new range of lipsticks is now on our radar, not just because it’s from one of our favourite cosmetics brands, but also for what the campaign represents.

MAC recently unveiled it’s new lipstick collection tagged the Love Me Lipstick Collection and it is made to express self-love and self-respect through beauty.

One feature that definitely has us hooked is the air texture of the lipsticks – the next step beyond their MAC mattes. Plus, the all-day lip moisturizing the lipsticks provide with lychee fruit extract and argan oil in the formula.

There’s definitely something in the collection for everyone as there are 24 lipsticks from 3 colour families; the Shameless Nudes, Powerful Reds and High-Impact Purples each having 8 knockout shades.

According to the New York-based M·A·C Director of Senior Artists Chantel Miller;

This season, the backstage lip was nothing but lush. To get there, it’s no longer about just a single lip swipe, but rather a crafted lip – emboldening the feature by using pencils and even glosses to amplify contrast. Love Me lips are the colours we have lust for – its single-swipe sex appeal plays a critical role in the lip of the season. Best used straight from the tube, on top of Prep + Prime Lip (to build that coverage in double time) and then perfectly lined and glossed.

The new range is also creating a buzz especially on the continent by encouraging people to share their Love Me stories – what self-love means to them with the  #MyMACStoryAfrica hashtag.

You can also join the #MACLoveMe movement and win the entire range of lipsticks under the new collection by participating in our BellaNaija Beauty giveaway.

Win:

How to participate:

So get posting, the person with the most compelling write-up will be selected on the 23rd of October, 2019!

Lead photo credit: @khutso_maboa

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Global Hand Washing Day 2019: Wash Those Hands, Stay Clean & Safe

Yewande Jinadu: Before You Send Out that Unsolicited Job Application

Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi: Let’s Make Hand Washing a Lifestyle

Margaret Atwood & Bernadine Evaristo are Joint Winners of the 2019 Man Booker Prize

Jean Clare Oge: The Invisible Illness

Advertisement
css.php