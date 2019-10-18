Connect with us

Beauty Events

Mizani launches its Salon Expert Program in Lagos

Beauty Scoop

Nigeria’s New Generation Models cover SCHICK Magazine's Latest Issue

Beauty BN TV

Adanna shares Skincare Routine Ideas Using Everyday Products in "All Things Adanna" | Watch on BN

Beauty Movies & TV

Jackie Appiah Graces Cover of Glitz Africa’s First Beauty Issue

Beauty Scoop

Newly Crowned MBGN Nyekachi Douglas will represent Nigeria at the 2019 Miss World Contest!

Beauty

Our Beauty Editors Agree - The New MAC "Love Me" Collection Is A Must-Have!

Beauty Events Movies & TV

Layole Oyatogun & Bovi Hosted #MBGN2019 in Style

Beauty BN TV

Why Vivian Okezie Is Loving Estée Lauder's Double Wear Foundation

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Olutosin Araromi lost her Mom While Preparing for MBGN 2019 & She Made her Proud by Being Crowned MBGN Universe

Beauty Scoop

#BNxMBGN19: Breathtaking Costumes, Synchronized Dancing, Energetic Performances... Here are the Memorable Moments from MBGN 2019

Beauty

Mizani launches its Salon Expert Program in Lagos

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

 

Mizani, a professional haircare brand focused on textured hair from the L’Óreal Group, yesterday, launched its Salon Expert program at an event that was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

With over 100 salon owners in attendance, the program also provided an opportunity to introduce the new Mizani and L’Óreal Distribution partners in Nigeria, Inter-African Marketing Ltd (IAM).

The Salon expert program is a loyalty program that allows a salon to become a part of an elite group of salons that collaborate with the brand to offer higher standards of services in relaxers, treatments, hair care, and styling. This program which provides salons with the quality guarantee label also offers greater exposure to customers and is founded on 3 growth driver pillars: Education, In-Salon Support and Consumer Marketing.

The welcome speech was given by the Managing Director of the Distribution Partners (IAM), Kenny Lakhwani. He introduced the Inter-African Marketing Team handling the L’Óreal Professional and Mizani business in Nigeria. This was followed by a Global L’Óreal Professional haircare overview given by the Deputy General Manager of L’Óreal Professional Products Division for Africa and Middle-East,  Alessandro Gullo.

 

He addressed the growth of professional haircare in the region and identified that there is an opportunity for growth in the professional haircare business.

Kenneth Orimemi, the Nigeria Brand Educator, Mizani and L’Óreal Professional then followed and showed the audience various styling possibilities using the Mizani product range, showing both before and after pictures of 6 models hair-do. He took the audience through the steps and products required to achieve each look, whilst the models walked amongst the crowd for real-time feedback.

Brand Manager Mizani and L’Óreal Professional Nigeria, Gladys Nwachukwu, then gave a presentation on the Salon Expert program. She expressed the need for salons to invest in professional haircare on the consumer side and explained how L’Óreal as a brand can help bolster confidence in professional salons and help their business operate more efficiently and profitably. The Salon Expert program is leaning heavily on the Salon Education and Business support from the Mizani team. Overall, the aim is to equip these salon owners to give better haircare experiences to their customers.

The closing remarks were done by the Business Unit Manager, Inter-African Marketing LTD, Vishal Kirpalani, he thanked the audience for their time, entertained the pertinent questions and invited everyone to have lunch and network. The occasion had in attendance some very experienced salon owners and popular hair care salons in Lagos.

See photos below and catch a glimpse of your favorite haircare professional.

The event was organized by the new L’Óreal Partner in Nigeria, Inter-African Marketing Ltd and hosted by the delectable, Amanda Dara.

See more photos after the cut.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: Relaxed Driving & Its Benefits

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Let Modern Kids Be Kids

BN Climate Change Conversation: Jennifer Reminds us that We Have a Crisis on Our Hands & We Need to Act NOW

How Does Your Obsession with ‘Runs Girls’ Make You Lose Basic Human Compassion & Empathy?

Mateen Taomu: Don’t Enjoy Clubbing So Much But Still Want a Fun Friday Night?

Advertisement
css.php