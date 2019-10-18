Mizani launches its Salon Expert Program in Lagos

Mizani, a professional haircare brand focused on textured hair from the L’Óreal Group, yesterday, launched its Salon Expert program at an event that was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

With over 100 salon owners in attendance, the program also provided an opportunity to introduce the new Mizani and L’Óreal Distribution partners in Nigeria, Inter-African Marketing Ltd (IAM).

The Salon expert program is a loyalty program that allows a salon to become a part of an elite group of salons that collaborate with the brand to offer higher standards of services in relaxers, treatments, hair care, and styling. This program which provides salons with the quality guarantee label also offers greater exposure to customers and is founded on 3 growth driver pillars: Education, In-Salon Support and Consumer Marketing.

The welcome speech was given by the Managing Director of the Distribution Partners (IAM), Kenny Lakhwani. He introduced the Inter-African Marketing Team handling the L’Óreal Professional and Mizani business in Nigeria. This was followed by a Global L’Óreal Professional haircare overview given by the Deputy General Manager of L’Óreal Professional Products Division for Africa and Middle-East, Alessandro Gullo.

He addressed the growth of professional haircare in the region and identified that there is an opportunity for growth in the professional haircare business.

Kenneth Orimemi, the Nigeria Brand Educator, Mizani and L’Óreal Professional then followed and showed the audience various styling possibilities using the Mizani product range, showing both before and after pictures of 6 models hair-do. He took the audience through the steps and products required to achieve each look, whilst the models walked amongst the crowd for real-time feedback.

Brand Manager Mizani and L’Óreal Professional Nigeria, Gladys Nwachukwu, then gave a presentation on the Salon Expert program. She expressed the need for salons to invest in professional haircare on the consumer side and explained how L’Óreal as a brand can help bolster confidence in professional salons and help their business operate more efficiently and profitably. The Salon Expert program is leaning heavily on the Salon Education and Business support from the Mizani team. Overall, the aim is to equip these salon owners to give better haircare experiences to their customers.

The closing remarks were done by the Business Unit Manager, Inter-African Marketing LTD, Vishal Kirpalani, he thanked the audience for their time, entertained the pertinent questions and invited everyone to have lunch and network. The occasion had in attendance some very experienced salon owners and popular hair care salons in Lagos.

See photos below and catch a glimpse of your favorite haircare professional.

The event was organized by the new L’Óreal Partner in Nigeria, Inter-African Marketing Ltd and hosted by the delectable, Amanda Dara.

See more photos after the cut.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content