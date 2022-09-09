Connect with us

ICYMI: Vanessa Azar is Fenty’s Newly Appointed Sub-Saharan Regional Manager

8 South African Fashion Influencers You Should Absolutely Be Following

Facts Only: Beverly Naya Is a Pro at Pulling Off Stunning Black Looks!

Anok Yai is the Latest Cover Star for i-D Magazine's Fall Cover!

See how Style Stars are Rocking Stunning Pink Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 207

Iman, Adut Akech, Alek Wek & Other Notable Supermodels Star In W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Issue

FOUND: The Capsule Collection Curvy #BellaStylistas Are In Love With RN, Courtesy DEARCURVES

See This Week’s Uber-Chic Workwear Ensembles | Edition 140

Rema Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this Rolling Stone Magazine Feature

Toke Makinwa Looked Stunning in a Sparkly Corset Dress at Sunday's #BBNaija Eviction Show

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Following Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin‘s launch in Africa in May, the sensational beauty brand recently appointed Cameroonian-Lebanese creative Vanessa Azar as its regional manager for Sub-Saharan Africa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa Azar (@vanessazar)

The multi-hyphenate businesswoman confirmed the appointment yesterday in an Instagram post, saying:

FENTY’S REGIONAL AREA MANAGER ! (Pinch me)

Sub-Saharan Africa

I never truly did know who else to bet on when it came to purchasing my own dreams…. So I bet on MYSELF !

This is a new role I’m truly blessed to have, and count on you all, reading and supporting our continent & community to never hesitate to come to me for any suggestions you truly believe will make a change !

I’m humbled for today, as I know it’s a stunning moment in my professional and personal experience !

Humbled & Proud. (Mum are you reading ?)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa Azar (@vanessazar)

Based in Lagos and Paris, Vanessa has come a long way in making a name for herself. At an early age, she moved from Douala, Cameroon, to France, where she started Vanessa’s Secrets, a private blog with her sister sharing beauty tips and secrets. It grew into a huge success, garnering tons of readers globally.

In 2013, she wrote for notable French Magazine Stiletto and moved on to work for mega-brands like Jo Malone, Mizani, L’Oréal, Chanel and Trace Nigeria. 

 

 

Credits

Photo credit: @vanessazar

Makeup: @adella_makeup
Hair: @bernardsmiless

Related Topics:

