8 South African Fashion Influencers You Should Absolutely Be Following

When looking for ways to revamp your style, it’s easy to end up down the rabbit hole of fashion (we’ve all been there). That’s why we’ve scoured the internet far and wide to round up a list of our favourite South African fashion influencers in Africa and the diaspora who stand out from the online pack thanks to their impeccable style, creativity, and individuality.

For the best fashion advice, allow yourself to be influenced by the outfit posts of these style trendsetters from South Africa.

Bonang Matheba

Media powerhouse Bonang Matheba stays feeding us with jaw-dropping looks that make numerous best-dressed lists. Whether she’s hosting a major event or gracing a red carpet, you can trust Bonang to steal the spotlight with appearances that leave a lasting impression.

Boity Thulo

Boity Thulo is an award-winning rapper and entrepreneur. She expresses herself through her style with vibrant colours and edgy looks that translate into her music videos and appearances. Boity’s Instagram page will satisfy your curiosity if you love fashion and art.

Kefilwe Mabote

Kefilwe Mabote is an award-winning luxury influencer and entrepreneur with impeccable style. From stunning streetwear looks to unmissable red carpet garbs, Kefilwe’s Instagram is sure to inspire your next outing or appearance.

Sarah Langa

Sarah Langa is a London-based South African fashion influencer. If you are on the lookout for chic and effortless outfit inspirations, Sarah’s Instagram should be your guide.

Blue Mbombo

Blue Mbombo is a top South African model and creative producer for Moziak Magazine. This creative gravitates towards vibrant prints and dresses, form-fitted jumpsuits, and chic workwear looks. She has perfected matching and sporting these looks in a way that complements her enviable physique without ever going overboard.

Audrey Lunda

Audrey Lunda is a stylish model and content creator that has snagged our attention on several occasions with his brilliant take on menswear fashion. From striking streetwear fits to perfectly tailored suits, every look on his Instagram page is worth channelling for your next outing.

Melody Molale

Melody Molale is a South African travel and fashion content creator. If you love stunning and fun loungewear pieces for travelling, her Instagram page is a goldmine of these looks to inspire your next trip.

Nkosingiphile King

South African fashion entrepreneur Nkosingiphile King is a style star who can smoothly transition from dapper formal wear to dashing street style. This brand architect constantly serves commanding looks that prove he has a natural ability to make striking appearances that capture our attention every time. Check out his Instagram page for an exciting take on menswear fashion.

