Facts Only: Beverly Naya Is a Pro at Pulling Off Stunning Black Looks!

Black as a colour in our wardrobes is flattering, easy to wear and guarantees the wearer an undeniable sense of elegance. Don’t believe us? I suggest you take a quick look at style-maven Beverly Naya’s sartorial choices, and an all-back-everything ensemble will instantly make sense to you.

Beverly indeed looks good in just about anything. But when it comes to donning her favourite colour, black, the actor proves time and again that you can be comfortable, chic, or even risqué with it.

Whether she is headed for a launch party, movie premieres or walking the red carpet, Beverly Naya is a pro at pulling off stunning black ensembles. Here’s how you can incorporate the hue into your wardrobe as well.

Look to her going-out wardrobe and you will often spot the star serving looks worthy of going on your mood board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

The fail-safe hue is also a constant in her travel wardrobe as well

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

Black for red carpet events? Beverly Naya always says yes. Case in point: the style watchers are still not over this Weiz Dhurm Franklyn look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

The actress sure knows how to make an entrance in black. What’s not to love?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

A chic black two-piece as loungewear? Sign us up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

Never the one to say no to a black structured crop top, Beverly Naya has opted for varied silhouettes over time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)