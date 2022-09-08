Anok Yai is the Latest Cover Star for i-D Magazine’s Fall Cover!

South Sudanese-American fashion model Anok Yai is one of the latest cover stars of i-D Magazine‘s fall cover.

This issue is celebrating Yohji Yamamoto‘s 50th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the South Sudanese model is wearing a full look from the legendary designer’s past collection.

In a statement made by the publication on Instagram:

Having overseen over 500 collections during his career, Yohji Yamamoto is still designing at 78 years old – and this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of starting his first label all those years ago in Tokyo. 🖤⁣

⁣

For our third Fall cover story Anok Yai models some stunning archival looks by the legendary Japanese designer, as he and his close friends, collaborators and fans tell the 50-year story behind one of fashion’s most emblematic brands.⁣

Read the full story on i-d.vice.com.

Credits

Text: @osman_ahmed_⁣

Photography: @mario_sorrenti⁣

Fashion: #CamillaNickerson⁣

Editor-In-Chief: @alastairmckimm⁣

Creative Director: @jonnylu⁣

Hair: @bobrecine⁣

Hair Assistance: Le’kema Allman

Makeup: @therealofficialfrankb at The Wall Group

Nail technician: @thehoneynails at Exposure NY

Photography Assistance: @kawashimakotaro and Brett Ross.⁣

Digital technician: @im_chadmeyer.⁣

Fashion Assistance: @josephine_dorval| Imaan Sayed | @andy.polanco | Emma Parr

Hair Assistance: Le’Kema Allman.

Make-up Assistance: Natuska

Production: @katiefash | @laylanemejanski | @purplesteve61

Production Assistance: @williamcipos.

Casting Director: @samuel_ellis for DMCASTING.

Model: @anokyai at @nextmodels

Look: @yohjiyamamotoofficial SS06

