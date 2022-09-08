Style
Anok Yai is the Latest Cover Star for i-D Magazine’s Fall Cover!
South Sudanese-American fashion model Anok Yai is one of the latest cover stars of i-D Magazine‘s fall cover.
This issue is celebrating Yohji Yamamoto‘s 50th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the South Sudanese model is wearing a full look from the legendary designer’s past collection.
In a statement made by the publication on Instagram:
Having overseen over 500 collections during his career, Yohji Yamamoto is still designing at 78 years old – and this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of starting his first label all those years ago in Tokyo. 🖤
For our third Fall cover story Anok Yai models some stunning archival looks by the legendary Japanese designer, as he and his close friends, collaborators and fans tell the 50-year story behind one of fashion’s most emblematic brands.
Credits
Text: @osman_ahmed_
Photography: @mario_sorrenti
Fashion: #CamillaNickerson
Editor-In-Chief: @alastairmckimm
Creative Director: @jonnylu
Hair: @bobrecine
Hair Assistance: Le’kema Allman
Makeup: @therealofficialfrankb at The Wall Group
Nail technician: @thehoneynails at Exposure NY
Photography Assistance: @kawashimakotaro and Brett Ross.
Digital technician: @im_chadmeyer.
Fashion Assistance: @josephine_dorval| Imaan Sayed | @andy.polanco | Emma Parr
Hair Assistance: Le’Kema Allman.
Make-up Assistance: Natuska
Production: @katiefash | @laylanemejanski | @purplesteve61
Production Assistance: @williamcipos.
Casting Director: @samuel_ellis for DMCASTING.
Model: @anokyai at @nextmodels
Look: @yohjiyamamotoofficial SS06
