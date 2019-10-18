Beauty
Jackie Appiah Graces Cover of Glitz Africa’s First Beauty Issue
Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah channeled her inner and outer melanin beauty as she graced the cover of Glitz Africa’s beauty issue.
She looked all shades of sexy on the magazine cover, with a sultry and bronzed-up glam.
Announcing their first beauty issue on their official instagram page, Glitz Africa wrote:
THE BEAUTY ISSUE ✨
_
OUT THIS WEEKEND!
We are proud to announce our first beauty issue with the rise of the local beauty industry. Thank you to everyone who contributed to making this issue a success. We are profoundly grateful.
