Nancy Isime & Reminisce Gave us the Most as Hosts of #Headies2019

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

MBGN Contestant Cynthia Afury emerges as Brand Ambassador for 'Lush Hair'

Ycee hosted an Album Listening Party in London & All Our Faves Showed Up

itel Mobile rewards Students with N500,000 & New Smartphones in the "I Got The Moves 2.0" Campus Dance Finale

Kemi Adetiba, Eku Edewor, Adebola Williams, Shaffy Bello join Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje for Nigerian Premiere of ‘Farming’

#BBNaija Mike receives N1,000,000 & a trip for 2 to Mauritius for winning the Lipton Ice Tea task

Niyi Ademoroti: All the Gaffes + High Points at the 2019 Headies

Meet Mimis Kreationz, Winner of the NIVEA #NOSOS Fashion Design Competition 🎉

Lights, Music & Dance! 7 Must See Performances from #Headies2019

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Over the weekend, the 13th edition of The Headies Awards was held with two of our blonde-haired stars – Nancy Isime and Reminisce – hosting the event.

Nancy and Reminisce’s outfits blew our mind into shreds. They were styled by Elegante by Tiannah owned by fashion designer, Toyin Lawani.

Check on it below!

First Look

 

Second Look

 

Third Look

 

Fourth Look

 

BellaNaija.com

1 Comment

  genloaded

    October 21, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    nice one reminisce really like the shoe

    Reply

