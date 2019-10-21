Events
Nancy Isime & Reminisce Gave us the Most as Hosts of #Headies2019
Over the weekend, the 13th edition of The Headies Awards was held with two of our blonde-haired stars – Nancy Isime and Reminisce – hosting the event.
Nancy and Reminisce’s outfits blew our mind into shreds. They were styled by Elegante by Tiannah owned by fashion designer, Toyin Lawani.
Check on it below!
First Look
Second Look
Third Look
Fourth Look
View this post on Instagram
Look 1! Red Carpet Ready!!! It’s the #Headies Award tonight and they called the best Designer and Creative stylist aboard to style the hosts @iamreminisce @nancyisimeofficial You know how we kill this shit! I designed this outfit from head to toe! Outfit Designed via @elegantebytiannah X @elegantebytiannahstylingmen and styled by @tiannahstyling. Stay glued to this page! We are bringing you all the vibes!!!
genloaded
October 21, 2019 at 6:46 pm
nice one reminisce really like the shoe