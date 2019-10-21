Style
The Top Looks From The #Headies2019 BellaStylistas Will Be Talking About All Week
The highly anticipated Headies Awards 2019 held yesterday in Lagos! The event took place at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and featured live music performances, the awards ceremony and celebrity appearances all in one night
Following all the glitter, glamour and highly entertaining performances, the mood was set for a phenomenal night. From Tacha Akide‘s fiery red number to Ike Onyema‘s modern twist on a classic black suit, check out the best looks out of all the fabulous dresses and dapper tuxedos your favourite stars wore to the event.
Tacha Akide
Dress: @tolubally
Makeup: maq_jose
Toke Makinwa
Wearing @tubo__
Stylist – @dami_oke
Hair – @bernardsmiless
Makeup – @anitabrows
Photography – @tobi.olajolo
Denola Grey
Suit: @davidwej
Shoes: @davidwej
Photo: @acupofmikey
Mercy Eke
Styling: @swankyjerry
Mua:@cattysglam_mua
Hair:@touchbyibee
Dress: @ericamorebrand
Photographer: @rukkydidit
Ike Onyema
Styled by @swankyjerry
Blazer @davidwej
Accessories @swankysignatures
Photo by: @rukkydidit
Mike Edwards
Suit: skillful_tailor
Shoes: @alaniempire
Victoria Eze
Dress: @ambition_by_whitney
Makeup: @dmannysglow
Hair: @combsnhairs
Styled by: @kayito_n
