The Top Looks From The #Headies2019 BellaStylistas Will Be Talking About All Week

The highly anticipated Headies Awards 2019 held yesterday in Lagos! The event took place at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and featured live music performances, the awards ceremony and celebrity appearances all in one night

Following all the glitter, glamour and highly entertaining performances, the mood was set for a phenomenal night. From Tacha Akide‘s fiery red number to Ike Onyema‘s modern twist on a classic black suit, check out the best looks out of all the fabulous dresses and dapper tuxedos your favourite stars wore to the event.

Tacha Akide

Dress: @tolubally

Makeup: maq_jose

Toke Makinwa

Wearing @tubo__

Stylist – @dami_oke

Hair – @bernardsmiless

Makeup – @anitabrows

Photography – @tobi.olajolo

Denola Grey

Suit: @davidwej

Shoes: @davidwej

Photo: @acupofmikey

Mercy Eke

Styling: @swankyjerry

Mua:@cattysglam_mua

Hair:@touchbyibee

Dress: @ericamorebrand

Photographer: @rukkydidit

Ike Onyema

Styled by @swankyjerry

Blazer @davidwej

Accessories @swankysignatures

Photo by: @rukkydidit

Mike Edwards

Mike Edwards





Suit: skillful_tailor

Shoes: @alaniempire

Victoria Eze

Dress: @ambition_by_whitney

Makeup: @dmannysglow

Hair: @combsnhairs

Styled by: @kayito_n

