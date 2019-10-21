Connect with us

Style

The Top Looks From The #Headies2019 BellaStylistas Will Be Talking About All Week

Style

How Falz TheBahdGuy Made A Statement On The Red Carpet At The #Headies2019

Events Music Style

Nancy Isime & Reminisce Gave us the Most as Hosts of #Headies2019

Style

Prediction: These Five Trends Will Be EVERYWHERE At Lagos Fashion Week 2019

Style

If You Only Take One Über-Glamorous Trip this Season, It Should Be to the Seychelles

Music Scoop Style

They Came, Saw & Peppered Us! Here’s How Your #BBNaija 2019 Faves Slayed at #Headies2019

Events Style

#BBNaija Housemates pay Courtesy Visit to Darling Nigeria + We've got all the photos

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 308

Style

BN Style Your Bump: The Lerato Kgamanyane Edition

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae as Host of ELLE's 2019 Women In Hollywood Celebration

Style

The Top Looks From The #Headies2019 BellaStylistas Will Be Talking About All Week

BellaNaija Style

Published

11 hours ago

 on

The highly anticipated Headies Awards 2019 held yesterday in Lagos! The event took place at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and featured live music performances, the awards ceremony and celebrity appearances all in one night

Following all the glitter, glamour and highly entertaining performances, the mood was set for a phenomenal night. From Tacha Akide‘s fiery red number to Ike Onyema‘s modern twist on a classic black suit, check out the best looks out of all the fabulous dresses and dapper tuxedos your favourite stars wore to the event.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll on www.bellanaijastyle.com

Tacha Akide

Dress: @tolubally 
Makeup: maq_jose

Toke Makinwa

Wearing @tubo__ 
Stylist – @dami_oke
Hair – @bernardsmiless
Makeup – @anitabrows
Photography  – @tobi.olajolo

Denola Grey

Suit: @davidwej 
Shoes: @davidwej 
Photo: @acupofmikey

Mercy Eke

Styling: @swankyjerry
Mua:@cattysglam_mua
Hair:@touchbyibee
Dress: @ericamorebrand
Photographer: @rukkydidit

Ike Onyema

Styled by @swankyjerry
Blazer @davidwej
Accessories @swankysignatures
Photo by: @rukkydidit

Mike Edwards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle) on


Suit: skillful_tailor
Shoes: @alaniempire

Victoria Eze

Dress: @ambition_by_whitney 
Makeup: @dmannysglow
Hair: @combsnhairs 
Styled by: @kayito_n 

Vote your favourite looks now on www.bellanaijastyle.com

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

5 Comments

  1. johnsonsophia016

    October 21, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    wow,very cool post.thank you so much.

    Reply

  2. Tunji Williams

    October 21, 2019 at 1:32 pm

    Tacha

    2
    Reply

  3. Egbosimba Chika

    October 21, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    Mercy Eke

    1
    Reply

  4. Elizabeth

    October 21, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    TACHA 💖💖💖

    1
    Reply

  5. Vera

    October 21, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Tacha 4real

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Why is There Always Someone Begging for Help in the Comments Section?

10 Nigerian Halloween Costume Ideas for that Party this Weekend

BN Book of the Month: An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma

#BellaNaijaMCM Itodo Anthony is the Teacher Raising Positive Change Agents from Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php