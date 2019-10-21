Prediction: These Five Trends Will Be EVERYWHERE At Lagos Fashion Week 2019

It has been a whirlwind fashion season; from New York and London to Paris and Milan – it’s now time to have fun on our home turf, Lagos Fashion Week 2019 is upon us. Almost in its 10th year, the Omoyemi Akerele-led multi-day event has been positioned as one of the leading platforms in Africa driving fashion. In a few days, the fashion folk will descend upon the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island for the Spring/Summer 2020 shows from some of the best designers in Africa. As expected, the showgoers will come out in their most daring, statement-making looks – these outfits will also set the tone for the trends for the season ahead.

While I’m yet to come down from the fashion high from all around the world – there are so many details to unpack; from the runways and street style. I’ve spotted trends like the puffy sleeves, wide-brim hats, and oversized bags on some of my favourite fashion girls out of the continent and surely here in Lagos, there will be some new ideas that will complement the trends we’ve seen so far.

Ahead of Lagos Fashion Week 2019, I’m making predictions on the standout street style trends that will be on rotation this season. – will I be right or wrong? Stay connected to our fashion week coverage here and on Instagram @bellanaijastyle to find out.

***

Mini & Micro Bags

So bags have continued to get smaller and smaller – thanks Jacquemus. But this season the runways and perfectly curated Instagram shots were filled with mini and micro bags, functionality aside. Our influencers are quickly embracing the trend because even if an iPhone can’t fit in it, a mini/micro bag makes the biggest fashion statement.

Boiler Suits

It’s the season to power up your style because boiler suits are officially one of the biggest trends of 2019. They are the updated version of jumpsuits with a fashion-forward utilitarian twist – the plus side is boiler suits can be styled up or down and still look incredibly chic, no wonder our fashion faves like Denola Grey, Idia Aisien and Chi-Chi Adogu are obsessed with the trend.

Colour Blocking

Lagosians are very colourful, so this trend didn’t take time to latch on, although it has been around since the 60s. During Paris Fashion Week, the trend took a turn with two-toned pieces being sent down the runways. At Lagos Fashion Week, I expect things to get very vibrant, with bold colour matches.

Square Toe Heels

Thanks to Daniel Lee’s latest designs for Bottega Veneta, the fashion crowd has fallen completely for square-toe shoes. Not only is the trend appealing for that perfect #shoesdaytuesday snap, but sqaure toe heels also are very practical and I can say for my self, very comfortable.

Blazers & Biker Shorts

Street style stars can’t get enough of Princess Diana’s bike shorts. Onyii, Mimi, Bayo, have made it a regular staple in their wardrobes and now with a fun twist – paired with blazer jackets. I can’t wait to see the many renditions of the blazer x biker shorts combo at Fashion Week.

Which trends do you predict will be on rotation at Lagos Fashion Week 2019?

Let me know in the comments section!