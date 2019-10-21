If You Only Take One Über-Glamorous Trip this Season, It Should Be to the Seychelles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica (🚫Jess) Nabongo 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@thecatchmeifyoucan) on Oct 6, 2019 at 8:02pm PDT

Jessica Nabongo Instagrammed her latest vacation and the grand finale of her #CatchMeIfYouCan mission to be the fist documented black woman to see every.single. country on the globe! And as we have come to expect of her, that meant unbelievable envy-inducing snaps by the travel and lifestyle enthusiast. Heading out to exotic locales in the Seychelles where she partied with her friends like Tiffany M. Battle, Tosin Durotoye and her travel community, she gave us everything from shots of the beach and heavenly beaches. Needless to say, she’s giving us major travel inspiration for the new season.

Welcome to the Seychelles 🇸🇨 !! Country 195 of 195! 😝😆😏🥺😩😳🤯🤗😎⁣⁣⁣⁣

So much to say but for now I will just say thank you to this entire community for all of your support. This was our journey and thanks to all of you who came along for the ride!! ⁣⁣⁣⁣

Thanks to the 54 people that are here celebrating with me in the Seychelles with the gorgeous backdrop of the @thehresortseychelles with the planning expertise of @vividvibeseventplanning! Last night was unreal and I’m so so grateful. My heart is full!!! ⁣⁣⁣⁣

👗: Sho via @neimanmarcus ⁣

👠: Yeezy Season 8 via @mytheresa.com ⁣

Earrings: @84gem ⁣

📷 : @christa.shoots ⁣

#catchmein195#catchmeinseychelles#catchmeintheseychelles

