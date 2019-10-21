Connect with us

If You Only Take One Über-Glamorous Trip this Season, It Should Be to the Seychelles

How Falz TheBahdGuy Made A Statement On The Red Carpet At The #Headies2019

Nancy Isime & Reminisce Gave us the Most as Hosts of #Headies2019

The Top Looks From The #Headies2019 BellaStylistas Will Be Talking About All Week

Prediction: These Five Trends Will Be EVERYWHERE At Lagos Fashion Week 2019

They Came, Saw & Peppered Us! Here's How Your #BBNaija 2019 Faves Slayed at #Headies2019

#BBNaija Housemates pay Courtesy Visit to Darling Nigeria + We've got all the photos

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 308

BN Style Your Bump: The Lerato Kgamanyane Edition

BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae as Host of ELLE's 2019 Women In Hollywood Celebration

BellaNaija Style

Jessica Nabongo Instagrammed her latest vacation and the grand finale of her #CatchMeIfYouCan mission to be the fist documented black woman to see every.single. country on the globe! And as we have come to expect of her, that meant unbelievable  envy-inducing snaps by the travel and lifestyle enthusiast. Heading out to exotic locales in the Seychelles where she partied with her friends like Tiffany M. Battle, Tosin Durotoye and her travel community, she gave us  everything from shots of the beach and heavenly beaches. Needless to say, she’s giving us major travel inspiration for the new season.

On her Instagram she shared:

Welcome to the Seychelles 🇸🇨 !! Country 195 of 195! 😝😆😏🥺😩😳🤯🤗😎⁣⁣⁣⁣
⁣⁣⁣⁣
So much to say but for now I will just say thank you to this entire community for all of your support. This was our journey and thanks to all of you who came along for the ride!! ⁣⁣⁣⁣
⁣⁣⁣⁣
Thanks to the 54 people that are here celebrating with me in the Seychelles with the gorgeous backdrop of the @thehresortseychelles with the planning expertise of @vividvibeseventplanning! Last night was unreal and I’m so so grateful. My heart is full!!! ⁣⁣⁣⁣
⁣⁣⁣⁣
👗: Sho via @neimanmarcus ⁣
👠: Yeezy Season 8 via @mytheresa.com ⁣
Earrings: @84gem ⁣

📷 : @christa.shoots ⁣

#catchmein195#catchmeinseychelles#catchmeintheseychelles

Check out Jessica’s Seychelles holiday and get inspired for your next  vacation itinerary

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for even more African fashion, beauty and lifestyle now!

Star Features

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won't Have You Breaking the Bank

Why is There Always Someone Begging for Help in the Comments Section?

10 Nigerian Halloween Costume Ideas for that Party this Weekend

BN Book of the Month: An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma

#BellaNaijaMCM Itodo Anthony is the Teacher Raising Positive Change Agents from Nigeria

