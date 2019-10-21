Connect with us

Ycee hosted an Album Listening Party in London & All Our Faves Showed Up

Three days after announcing the release of his debut album, “Ycee vs Zaheer,” Ycee held a private listening party in London.

The event was an intimate affair, attended by select fans, media practitioners and colleagues including Davido, Maleek Berry, Juls, Eugy, Asa Asika, Bankuli and South-London emcee Ms Banks, who is featured on the project.

The first single off the album, ‘Dakun,’ was released last weekend, and has been followed by a lyric video.

The Ycee vs Zaheer album is slated for a November 8th drop, and will be released under Ycee’s label, ANBT Company.

Photo Credit: @michealtubescreations

