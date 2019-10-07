Movies & TV
“Off Air With Gbemi & Toolz” is Coming this Week! Get the Scoop
Days after announcing their handover show on radio will be made into a podcast (or a TV show), OAPs Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Toolz Oniru-Demuren have dropped the official start date alongside a photo that gives us a hint of how fun the show will be.
Tagged “Off Air with Gbemi and Toolz”, the release date is slated for 10th of October 2019 and we seriously can’t wait!
Ziba
October 7, 2019 at 5:35 pm
It’s about time! So excited for them. I can’t wait!!!