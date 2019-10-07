“Off Air With Gbemi & Toolz” is Coming this Week! Get the Scoop

Days after announcing their handover show on radio will be made into a podcast (or a TV show), OAPs Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Toolz Oniru-Demuren have dropped the official start date alongside a photo that gives us a hint of how fun the show will be.

Tagged “Off Air with Gbemi and Toolz”, the release date is slated for 10th of October 2019 and we seriously can’t wait!