Stelen Boutique launched in Style as Guests Showed up to Shop for Lovely Fashion Pieces

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Stelen Boutique is officially opened in the heart of Lekki Phase 1.

A boutique that specializes in the highest quality women clothing that is unique and also wearable as a staple to your daily wardrobe and social events. Our style comes at an accessible price point, so everyone has the chance to feel glamorous.

We have beautiful new pieces coming into the boutique every day, so with each visit, our clients have the chance to embark on a new treasure hunt. Each item is hand-picked for its mint condition, quality, and style. We guarantee that all items are 100% authentic.

All pieces are sources incredible, designer pieces, including accessories, bags, and shoes from all around the world.

Location. : Delakes Mall, Block 26 Plot 8 Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. Nigeria.

Visit us today!!!

Below are photos from the event:

Sponsored Content

