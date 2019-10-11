OPPO Mobile Nigeria Treats #BBNaija Housemates to an Award-giving Ceremony🥇

The Pepper Dem former housemates posing with their newly gifted OPPO F11 Pro devices yesterday at the OPPO Head Office in Lagos
It was a wonderful day at the OPPO Mobile Nigeria head office in Lagos as the ex-housemates of the just concluded BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition were hosted to an award-giving ceremony by the brand. At the ceremony, Mercy, the season’s overall winner and the other 25 ex-housemates (Mike, Frodd, Omasola, Seyi, Diane, IK, Elozonam, Cindy, Tacha, Khafi, Venita, Sir Dee, Esther, Jackye, Gedoni, Enkay, Thelma, Nelson, Tuoyo, Jeff, Thelma, Ella, Kimporah, Isilomo, Avala) were rewarded with OPPO F11 Pro smartphones.
Winners of the two OPPO tasks in the house were also handed cheques.
Team Enkay, winners of the OPPO Fashion Runway task posing with their cheque yesterday at the OPPO Head Office, Lagos
Omashola, first winner of the OPPO Slippery Stairs Task receiving his cheque of N500,000 from Kris Cao, Marketing Director OPPO Nigeria, LEFT and Nengi Akinola
Elozonam, second winner of the OPPO Slippery Stairs Task receiving his cheque of N500,000 from Prince Jideofor (far left), Regional Sales Manager for Lagos, OPPO Nigeria, Kris Cao (second left), Marketing Director OPPO Nigeria, Nengi Akinola (second right), Marketing Manager OPPO Nigeria and Joseph Adeola (far right) yesterday at the OPPO Mobile Nigeria Head Office, Lagos.
LEFT, Kris Cao, Marketing Director OPPO Nigeria and RIGHT, Nengi Akinola, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria gifting the OPPO F11 Pro to Mercy at the OPPO Head Office, Lagos
The winning team of the OPPO Fashion Runway, Team Enkay were presented with a cheque of one million Naira (1 million), the team comprised of Enkay, Mike, Jackye, Elozonam, and Cindy while winners of the second task, the OPPO Slippery Stairs, Omashola and Elozonam were each rewarded with 500 thousand Naira.
Okechukwu Chidi Samuel, who correctly predicted the last three finalists of the show two months to the finale was also rewarded with an OPPO F11 Pro device.
Okechukwu Chidi Samuel (second right) who correctly predicted the last three finalists of this season’s show being rewarded with an OPPO F11 Pro by Nengi Akinola (far left), Marketing Manager OPPO Nigeria, Kris Cao (second left), Marketing Director OPPO Nigeria and Joseph Adeola (far right) yesterday at the OPPO Mobile Nigeria Head Office, Lagos.
While addressing the ex-housemates, Nengi Akinola, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria advised them to make good use of their newfound fame, work tirelessly, to build their personal brands use the OPPO F11 Pro smartphones as tools to further portray themselves in the best possible light, as they chase their dreams to be the best version of themselves.
Isilomo, capturing the prizegiving ceremony with her OPPO F11 Pro at the OPPO Head Office yesterday
Frodd playing with Ollie yesterday at the OPPO Head Office, Lagos
It will be recalled that OPPO Mobile Nigeria is one of the category sponsors of this year’s BBNaija season.
The OPPO F11 Pro is available at N119,000 for purchase at SLOT and Pointek stores and also online on Jumia and Konga.
Frodd and Mercy smiling for the camera yesterday during their visit to the OPPO Head Office, Lagos
Enkay and Venita smiling for the camera yesterday during their visit to the OPPO Head Office, Lagos
Here are photos of housemates receiving their prizes from the sponsors.
LEFT, Kris Cao, Marketing Director OPPO Nigeria and RIGHT, Nengi Akinola, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria gifting the OPPO F11 Pro to Cindy at the OPPO Head Office, Lagos
