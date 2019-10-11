OPPO Mobile Nigeria Treats #BBNaija Housemates to an Award-giving Ceremony🥇

It was a wonderful day at the OPPO Mobile Nigeria head office in Lagos as the ex-housemates of the just concluded BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition were hosted to an award-giving ceremony by the brand. At the ceremony, Mercy, the season’s overall winner and the other 25 ex-housemates (Mike, Frodd, Omasola, Seyi, Diane, IK, Elozonam, Cindy, Tacha, Khafi, Venita, Sir Dee, Esther, Jackye, Gedoni, Enkay, Thelma, Nelson, Tuoyo, Jeff, Thelma, Ella, Kimporah, Isilomo, Avala) were rewarded with OPPO F11 Pro smartphones.

Winners of the two OPPO tasks in the house were also handed cheques.

The winning team of the OPPO Fashion Runway, Team Enkay were presented with a cheque of one million Naira (1 million), the team comprised of Enkay, Mike, Jackye, Elozonam, and Cindy while winners of the second task, the OPPO Slippery Stairs, Omashola and Elozonam were each rewarded with 500 thousand Naira.

Okechukwu Chidi Samuel, who correctly predicted the last three finalists of the show two months to the finale was also rewarded with an OPPO F11 Pro device.

While addressing the ex-housemates, Nengi Akinola, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria advised them to make good use of their newfound fame, work tirelessly, to build their personal brands use the OPPO F11 Pro smartphones as tools to further portray themselves in the best possible light, as they chase their dreams to be the best version of themselves.

It will be recalled that OPPO Mobile Nigeria is one of the category sponsors of this year’s BBNaija season.

The OPPO F11 Pro is available at N119,000 for purchase at SLOT and Pointek stores and also online on Jumia and Konga.

Here are photos of housemates receiving their prizes from the sponsors.

