Register For the 2nd Edition of Style Camera Action (SCA) & Stand a Chance to Win Big

Are you a Stylist? Are you a Photographer? Are you are a Fashion or Beauty Blogger? Are you a Makeup Artist or Enthusiast and more? If yes, then this is for you because you asked and we listened.

The 2nd edition of Style Camera Action (SCA) event is back again and you stand a chance to win a cash prize of N500,000, mentorship from top celebrities and professionals in the industry and feature in top brands.

Audition is scheduled to hold as follows:

Date: November 2nd, 2019

Time: 9am – 12pm prompt

Venue: Le Paris Continental Hotel. 16A Babatunde Dabiri Street, Lekki 1.

Preceding the main event which will hold,

Date: November 23rd, 2019

Venue: Civic Center, VI, Lagos.

To register for the audition, click here.

This unique platform gives young entrepreneurs the opportunity to achieve their dreams in the fashion and beauty industry. This year is going to be bigger, better and more intriguing and business owners are definitely not left out. Get ready ‘cos it’s going to be power-packed with loads of fun and freebies to be won. We can’t wait to unveil the 2019 edition winners. S.C.A Tribe, where would you rather be?

Kindly click on the link for highlights from the past successful event.

For sponsorships, exhibition or stall bookings, please call 08182504215 or 09090386290. Discounts apply to early birds, so hurry! Also, let’s connect and catch up on social media, please follow us on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter

