Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi set to Launch New Book titled 'Why Do You Wash Your Hands?' | October 26th

Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi set to Launch New Book titled ‘Why Do You Wash Your Hands?’ | October 26th

Published

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Did you know that every year more than 60,000 children under the age of 5 die of diarrhoea? (WaterAid 2018). Did you also know that many of these deaths are preventable with proper handwashing practices?

Children’s book author, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi is set to launch her latest book, “Why Do You Wash Your Hands?”  on October 26th, 2019 in Lagos. The book is targeted at promoting the importance of handwashing amongst children, parents, teachers, and families.

According to the UNICEF, handwashing with soap has been cited as one of the most cost-effective interventions to prevent communicable diseases. For Talabi, this is a major reason why the book was written.

Why Do You Wash Your Hands? deploys a fun and pictorial style to help children and their parents understand the importance of regular handwashing and learn the different occasions before or after which they should wash their hands” she said.

“The book is not only being launched in the month of Global Handwashing Day, but comes in a compendium version that makes it the first indigenous Nigerian children’s picture book to be published simultaneously in four different languages i.e  English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba,” Talabi further added.

According to publishers, Clever Clogs Books, the compendium version in four languages is a limited edition, single print, collector’s item. Readers and book collectors can get their hands on it at the book launch on October 26th in Lagos.

Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2019
Time: 3 pm (cocktails and arrivals)
Venue: Victoria Island location to be revealed to people who pre-order the book or RSVP here.

There will also be speakers and special readers at the book launch.

Follow @bunmiaboderintalabi & @cleverclogsbook on social media for updates and use #WhyDoYouWashYourHands to join the conversation online.

