You Spin, You Win + You Get to Experience a Flash Mob at MMIA, Lagos! Here’s How KLM Celebrated its 100th Birthday – #KLM100

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines clocked 100 years this month and it has been holding series of events to celebrate this milestone. When you’re the oldest airline still operating under your original name one day is just not enough!

On Monday, October 7th, KLM’s actual birthday, the airline gave back to its customers at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and we were live to capture the moments.

It treated its customers to a spin the wheel game where everyone on the flight for that day, left the check-in counter with a gift, ranging from water bottles, to egg timers to cans of Dutch cookies, amongst others.

On Thursday, October 10th, the staff wowed customers with a flash mob and it was so much fun!

See photos and videos below:

October 7th

October 10th

The dance

More Photos