Connect with us

Events Promotions

You Spin, You Win + You Get to Experience a Flash Mob at MMIA, Lagos! Here's How KLM Celebrated its 100th Birthday - #KLM100

Events

Global Handwashing Day 2019: Premier Cool engages Children with ‘Clean Hands for All’ Campaign!

Events

Register your Child for the Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon by St Saviour’s School Ikoyi on Saturday, November 2nd

Events

Boomplay partners with Felabration for the fourth year for its 2019 edition themed ‘From Lagos With Love' {Eko Ile}'

Events

Here are the Highlights of Fayrouz at Design Fashion Africa Finale

Events

Get Ready for a Lit🔥Experience at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night | October 18th

Events

Spotted: Issa Rae, Zendaya, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron at the 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood Event

Events

The Healing Cradle to commemorate Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month | Today, October 15th

Events

FirstBank sponsors the Kaduna Polo Tournament for the 100th Consecutive Year

Events

Meet the Winners of 2019 Indomie Independence Day Awards 🥇

Events

You Spin, You Win + You Get to Experience a Flash Mob at MMIA, Lagos! Here’s How KLM Celebrated its 100th Birthday – #KLM100

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 min ago

 on

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines clocked 100 years this month and it has been holding series of events to celebrate this milestone. When you’re the oldest airline still operating under your original name one day is just not enough!

On Monday, October 7th, KLM’s actual birthday, the airline gave back to its customers at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and we were live to capture the moments.

It treated its customers to a spin the wheel game where everyone on the flight for that day, left the check-in counter with a gift, ranging from water bottles, to egg timers to cans of Dutch cookies, amongst others.

On Thursday, October 10th, the staff wowed customers with a flash mob and it was so much fun!

See photos and videos below:

October 7th

October 10th

The dance

More Photos

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi: Let’s Make Hand Washing a Lifestyle

Margaret Atwood & Bernadine Evaristo are Joint Winners of the 2019 Man Booker Prize

Jean Clare Oge: The Invisible Illness

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Emma Uchendu: Every Small Business Should Have an Employee Handbook

Advertisement
css.php