Connect with us

Promotions

#BBNaija Jackye gets N1.5million + All Expense Paid Trip to One Africa Music Fest in Dubai for winning the Pepsi 'Know da Lyrics' Task

Events Promotions

You Spin, You Win + You Get to Experience a Flash Mob at MMIA, Lagos! Here's How KLM Celebrated its 100th Birthday - #KLM100

Promotions

La Casera Introduces its 'Refresh & Connect' Consumer Promo

Promotions

Sunlight Nigeria Collaborates with Style House Files for Lagos Fashion Week 2019

Promotions

A Stunning New Display & a Pop-up Camera, Two of the Coolest Features of the New HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019

Promotions

Invest in the LucreziaBySujimoto Off Plan & Get an ROI of 46%

Promotions

Winners of #UnlockCAMissionCamp Competition will be going to Europe Courtesy TECNO Mobile

Promotions

You can Now Master the Art of Photography with the TECNO CAMON 12 Series📸

Beauty Promotions

Achieve Ageless Skin Glow & Beauty with Retinol!

Promotions

Leading Luxury Fragrance & Skincare Company, Eternia launches Flagship Store in Lekki

Promotions

#BBNaija Jackye gets N1.5million + All Expense Paid Trip to One Africa Music Fest in Dubai for winning the Pepsi ‘Know da Lyrics’ Task

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 min ago

 on

Jacquelyn Madu (aka Jackye), winner of the Pepsi ‘Know Da Lyrics’ challenge in the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 4 show was officially presented with a cheque of 1.5 million Naira by representatives of Seven-Up Bottling Company.

As the Pepsi ‘Know Da Lyrics’ winner, Jackye also won for herself a 4-day all-expense-paid VVIP trip to the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai, where she would hang out with Pepsi Ambassadors and other music stars from all over Africa.

 

Also in attendance at the event was the overall winner of this season’s BBNaija, Mercy Eke and many other housemates from the Pepper Dem house.

The guests on the night were treated to a VIP experience courtesy Pepsi. Pepsi DJ Ambassador, DJ Xclusive was a special guest on the night.

Follow @Pepsi_Naija on Instagram and Twitter, and Pepsi Nigeria on facebook for more excitement.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Global Hand Washing Day 2019: Wash Those Hands, Stay Clean & Safe

Yewande Jinadu: Before You Send Out that Unsolicited Job Application

Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi: Let’s Make Hand Washing a Lifestyle

Margaret Atwood & Bernadine Evaristo are Joint Winners of the 2019 Man Booker Prize

Jean Clare Oge: The Invisible Illness

Advertisement
css.php