Connect with us

Promotions

Check out These Amazing Photos from TECNO's First Photography Camp in Nigeria

Promotions

Taste the Spice of Naija with the New Domino's Hot & Spice Flavour

Promotions

Hello BNers, let's have an Exclusive Twitter Chat to discuss the Movie 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' by 3pm

Promotions

#BBNaija Jackye gets N1.5million + All Expense Paid Trip to One Africa Music Fest in Dubai for winning the Pepsi 'Know da Lyrics' Task

Events Promotions

You Spin, You Win + You Get to Experience a Flash Mob at MMIA, Lagos! Here's How KLM Celebrated its 100th Birthday - #KLM100

Promotions

La Casera Introduces its 'Refresh & Connect' Consumer Promo

Promotions

Sunlight Nigeria Collaborates with Style House Files for Lagos Fashion Week 2019

Promotions

A Stunning New Display & a Pop-up Camera, Two of the Coolest Features of the New HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019

Promotions

Invest in the LucreziaBySujimoto Off Plan & Get an ROI of 46%

Promotions

Winners of #UnlockCAMissionCamp Competition will be going to Europe Courtesy TECNO Mobile

Promotions

Check out These Amazing Photos from TECNO’s First Photography Camp in Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Once upon a time, owning a camera phone was seen as a high-status achievement. In those times, mobile devices that offered an integrated camera were few and far between.

Today, the story has dramatically changed. Smartphones now dominate the mobile phone market featuring multiple cameras with inbuilt AI, delivering stunning pictures.

TECNO Mobile is a leading phone maker that has played a key role in this monumental smartphone evolution, especially in Africa. The popular brand recently organized the first-ever photography camp in Nigeria. Armed with the new Camon 12, on October 4th, 2019, 24 Nigerians that qualified from the CAMission competition embarked on a trip to IITA Ibadan, where they slugged it out with one another to showcase their photography skills.

The 5-day camping contest was loaded with lots of fun and thrills as the 24 Unlockers strived to come out tops, wielding the powerful camera of the Camon 12.

The contestants were given daily photography tasks to perform as they took fascinating shots in the camp.

Below are some of the best pictures from the Photography camping contest captured with the Camon 12

Mapo Hall, Ibadan Oyo State

A beautiful wide angle of a lake in Ibadan

TECNO Camon 12 Macro feature is awesome

Low light image shot with Camon 12

Bower Towers, Ibadan captured on Camon 12

Bodija Market, Ibadan

A building inside The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan

The camping event, the first of its kind in the nation, demonstrated the remarkable growth of smartphone photography today, highlighting robust features like inbuilt AI, macro photography, wide-angle capability, low-light photography.

Watch Moments from the camp experience

The three best participants who emerged will now embark on a tour to beautiful destinations in Europe.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

TemiO: Let’s Talk About the Pink Tax

Folayemi “Folly” Agusto of Eat.Drink.Lagos is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Chisom Winifred: A Modern Look at the Story of the Good Samaritan

Global Hand Washing Day 2019: Wash Those Hands, Stay Clean & Safe

Yewande Jinadu: Before You Send Out that Unsolicited Job Application

Advertisement
css.php