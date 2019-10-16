Check out These Amazing Photos from TECNO’s First Photography Camp in Nigeria

Once upon a time, owning a camera phone was seen as a high-status achievement. In those times, mobile devices that offered an integrated camera were few and far between.

Today, the story has dramatically changed. Smartphones now dominate the mobile phone market featuring multiple cameras with inbuilt AI, delivering stunning pictures.

TECNO Mobile is a leading phone maker that has played a key role in this monumental smartphone evolution, especially in Africa. The popular brand recently organized the first-ever photography camp in Nigeria. Armed with the new Camon 12, on October 4th, 2019, 24 Nigerians that qualified from the CAMission competition embarked on a trip to IITA Ibadan, where they slugged it out with one another to showcase their photography skills.

The 5-day camping contest was loaded with lots of fun and thrills as the 24 Unlockers strived to come out tops, wielding the powerful camera of the Camon 12.

The contestants were given daily photography tasks to perform as they took fascinating shots in the camp.

Below are some of the best pictures from the Photography camping contest captured with the Camon 12

The camping event, the first of its kind in the nation, demonstrated the remarkable growth of smartphone photography today, highlighting robust features like inbuilt AI, macro photography, wide-angle capability, low-light photography.

Watch Moments from the camp experience

The three best participants who emerged will now embark on a tour to beautiful destinations in Europe.

