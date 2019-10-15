Global Handwashing Day 2019: Premier Cool engages Children with ‘Clean Hands for All’ Campaign!

All over the world, today, October 15th is being celebrated as the Global Handwashing Day, an annual global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

The Global Handwashing Day campaign is usually targeted at children, especially those in rural communities as they are more susceptible to infections. The 2019 edition is no different and for the sixth year running, PZ Cussons soap brand, Premier Cool, in collaboration with United Purpose, an international NGO, and the PZ Cussons Foundation, will sensitize numerous school children across selected states in Nigeria which include Lagos, Cross River, Benue, and Abuja on the importance of handwashing and proper hygiene habits.

The theme for this year’s Global Handwashing Day is ‘Clean Hands for All’ which emphasizes the importance of ensuring that everyone gets access to handwashing facilities, and Premier Cool, in collaboration with United Purpose, are poised to engage about 60,000 children across the aforementioned states offline and millions online throughout the month of October on the benefits of handwashing with anti-bacterial soap such as Premier Cool.

The Premier Cool soap which was recently relaunched with three new variants which include the Ultimate, Odour Defence, and Sport, will be enlisting the support of notable celebrities to join in on the awareness campaign, help inspire the children, and drive the message home about the benefits of regular handwashing with soap in ensuring a germ and disease-free society. This year’s edition will include the likes of Nollywood star, Juliet Ibrahim, as well as Premier Cool Campaign ambassador, Leo Dasilva.

The campaign will climax with a grand event later today in Abuja, where some of Nigeria’s top artists will engage and entertain school children and a range of (VIP) guests. The event will include keynote speakers who will raise awareness on the crucial topic of handwashing with soap as an effective and preventive measure against the spread of diseases.

Premier Cool enjoins you to wash your hands today with the Premier Cool anti-bacterial soap and experience the chill. So join the coolest brand and the rest of the world to raise awareness about the importance of handwashing with soap and let’s save lives!

For more information, visit here http://premiercool.com.ng and follow @pzcussonsglobalhandwash on social media to keep up with the activity.

