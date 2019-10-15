Register your Child for the Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon by St Saviour’s School Ikoyi on Saturday, November 2nd

Buoyed by the success of the previous editions and as part of its on-going efforts at promoting fitness and wellness among children, Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon has concluded plans for its third edition scheduled to take place on,

Date: Saturday, November 2nd, 2019

Time: 7 am – 11 am

Start Point: St Saviour’s School Ikoyi, 54 Alexander Ave, Ikoyi, Lagos

Organized by the St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund, the mini-marathon has come to stay as Nigeria’s only kids-focused marathon and will see children participating in the 1.2km, 3km and 5km distance races for kids aged 6-15+ years respectively. There will also be a 1.2km walkathon for kids aged 4-6 years.

Parents, schools and other organizations can register their kids here

Themed Active Kids Rock, the mini-marathon is targeted at improving the quality of lives of kids through the promotion of values such as fitness, athletics, and wellness. According to Treasurer of the St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment fund and member of the mini-marathon planning committee, Ayere Ezekiel,

“The mini-marathon aims to encourage healthy living amongst children and parents. The goal is to have an event that is built into the yearly calendar of families and schools across Lagos and neighboring states” he said.

The event will also feature workout sessions with certified fitness instructors and other A-list celebrities. Parents will have the opportunity to run or walk alongside their kids and make it a family fun day of fitness and wellness.

Fitness coach and founder of the HIIT Squad, Maje Ayida who has been working with the organizers since the inception of the Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon stated that the initiative is in line with his desire to empower kids, while equally offering them value-added fitness drills.

According to him, “exercise is a fundamental part of human development and should be mandatory in the school curriculum. Beyond the obvious physical benefits, fitness positively affects a child mentally and is scientifically proven to improve cognitive memory, intelligence, mood, and discipline. Our mission is to introduce fitness programs to every school in Nigeria because active kids are happy kids.” he added.

More Details on the Marathon

Distance Age

1.2Km: 6-8 years

3 Km: 9-12 years

5Km: 13-15+ years

1.2km Walkathon: 4-6years

To Register click here.

As with the previous editions, the organizers have disclosed that the part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be used to support a children’s Non-Governmental Organization.

Follow @lagoskidsrun for more updates and use the hashtag #LagosKidsRun to join the conversation on social media.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content