Register for West Africa’s Largest Auto Spare Parts & Services Exhibition | Nov 6th – 8th

Next month, the Automotive Exhibition that has everyone in the industry talking, West Africa Automotive Show (WAAS) will be in action at the Landmark Centre in Lagos and visitors can pre-register now for free.

Over 100 exhibitors showcasing a technical suite of auto spare parts and services

Over 3000+ industry professionals attending

3 days of networking and business opportunities

FREE to attend

If you are an industry professional within the automotive sector, the West Africa Automotive Show is the event for you. With over 100 exhibitors and a wide range of lucrative business opportunities and sophisticated products on offer, visitors have the perfect environment to find exactly what they are looking for and effectively succeed in the industry. This free exhibition will create the ultimate automotive fuelled hub for those in-vehicle components and assembly, logistics, fleet management, and other areas of the automotive-focused business as a host of local and international companies exhibit throughout the three days.

Date: Wednesday, Nov 6th – Friday, Nov 8th

Venue: Landmark Centre, Oniru, Lagos

Participants will be able to see how the global market is really investing into Nigeria, keeping the country’s automotive industry booming as they experience new technologies and quality equipment on display at next month’s event.

West Africa Automotive Show will be sure to make leading motor maintenance and repair businesses stand out and give attendees and delegates something to talk about as Nigeria’s automotive industry continues to grow. For those who wish to be successful in the industry and wish to attend the day, we advise pre-registering now to avoid disappointment; this service is available for a limited time only.

Pre-register here or send us an Email.

For more information, visit our website

