Why A Little Yellow Dress Is A Wardrobe Essential, Courtesy Of Joyce Omondi

Why A Little Yellow Dress Is A Wardrobe Essential, Courtesy Of Joyce Omondi

BellaNaija Style

Published

21 hours ago

 on

 

Kenyan TV Presenter Joyce Omondi was stunning in a yellow cocktail dress for a live recording of her TV show on Switch TV #FullCircleWithJoyce.

The Kenyan starlet has been a bit quiet for some time, so it’s awesome to see her back in action.

Her Miss Kerre dress is an elegant re-imagining of your typical cocktail dress, with its sleek silhouette, trimmed with playful ruffles in the same citrus hue.

We adore the look, which feels like it was made for her, to finish off her stylish moment she opted for turquoise pumps and delicate silver earrings.

Her pulled back hair was the final touch in a look that’s both sultry and modern.

Credits

Photography @welly_wellingtons

Makeup @creativephill

Outfit @misskerre @dandestyles

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

1 Comment

  1. inodiacomedy

    October 9, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    my favorite… i really love this

    Reply

