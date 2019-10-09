Kenyan IT-Girls teach us how to Style this Season’s Hottest Fashion Trends

We’re constantly scrolling on the ‘gram to see what amazing African Bellastylistas and fashion industry insiders are wearing right now. Instagram is, after all, super fertile ground for fashion discovery, be it for endless style inspo via our favourite fashion influencers or cool new brands.

From unmissable trends to the must-haves for your next summer vacation or the date night look that should be in every fashion girl’s wardrobe, there’s plenty of incredible looks inspiring us at the moment.

In East Africa, the most stylish of them all are having a kimono and crop top frenzy, rocking everything from colourful patterned to sleaved and sleeveless.

Check out the looks straight from Kenya that are on our radar right now!

Long coverups for a weekend lunch is just perfect

Armless layers for a fierce formal event at noon

Patterned jackets for all the right moves

Crop top for hangout with friends