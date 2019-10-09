Connect with us

Kenyan IT-Girls teach us how to Style this Season's Hottest Fashion Trends

BNStyle Wishlist Wednesday: Marte Egele's Ese Mini Is Definitely On Our Must Have List

Rihanna talks Fearlessness & Finding Love as She Covers Vogue’s November Issue

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 307

Why A Little Yellow Dress Is A Wardrobe Essential, Courtesy Of Joyce Omondi

Yhebe Design’s Spring/Summer 2020 Collection Is the Definition of "African Inspired"

Joy Kendi Just Stole the Show In This Controversial Dress Trend

Naomi Campbell Gets Candid With The Wall Street Journal About Alcohol Addiction, Faith & Philanthropic Work

The BN Style Recap: You Should Definitely Be Reading These New Stories On BellaNaijaStyle

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 kicks off With an Exclusive Launch Party

BellaNaija Style

Published

21 hours ago

 on

We’re constantly scrolling on the ‘gram to see what amazing African Bellastylistas and fashion industry insiders are wearing right now. Instagram is, after all, super fertile ground for fashion discovery, be it for endless style inspo via our favourite fashion influencers or cool new brands.

From unmissable trends to the must-haves for your next summer vacation or the date night look that should be in every fashion girl’s wardrobe, there’s plenty of incredible looks inspiring us at the moment.

In East Africa, the most stylish of them all are having a kimono and crop top frenzy, rocking everything from colourful patterned to sleaved and sleeveless.

Check out the looks straight from Kenya that are on our radar right now!

Long coverups for a weekend lunch is just perfect

@wanjiru_njiru
@nanciemwai

Armless layers for a fierce formal event at noon

@maureenwaititu
@fashionablestepmum

Patterned jackets for all the right moves

@this_is_ess
@joyceomondi

Crop top for hangout with friends

@sharonkmwangi
@natalietewa

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

