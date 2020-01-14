Connect with us

Career

Are You a Young, Creative Architect with Interior Design Skills? Here's an Opportunity to work in a Luxury Real Estate Firm

Career Features

Yewande Jinadu: Can't Shake Off Your Fear of Interviews? This Story Should Help!

Career Features Inspired

Adekunle Hassan of Summitech Computing is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Now that Detty December is Over, Are You Coming Out Clean this January?

Career Features Inspired

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Story of My 2019 Achievements

Career Events

Learn How to Harness the Power of Relationships at the 2020 Lofty Heights Conference | January 18th

Career Features Inspired

Wunmi Adelusi: Here's How to Crush Your Personal Development Goals Without Breaking the Bank

Career Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Debating Whether to Make that Career Change in 2020? Read This For Clarity

Career Features Inspired

Technology Entrepreneur Tarebi Alebiosu of Yoke Solutions is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Promotions

Here's How You can Leverage Current Digital Skills to move Your Brand to the Next Level in 2020

Career

Are You a Young, Creative Architect with Interior Design Skills? Here’s an Opportunity to work in a Luxury Real Estate Firm

BellaNaija.com

Published

42 mins ago

 on

We are hiring for the best ARCHITECT, young, creative, experienced to work in a Luxury Real Estate Firm. Super skilled in Interior Design and with a good command of 3D rendering.

Send an email to [email protected]

Tag someone you think BEST qualifies for this awesome position.

Good Luck!

#Vacancy #Architect #Job #RealEstate #Construction #NowHiring #Sujimoto #Motomatics #Luxury #residentialconstruction #Architecture #RealEstate #Luxuryliving #Property #Urban #Architecture #LuxuryRealEstate #Nigeria #Africa

————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eva Bozimo: Life Lessons on my Journey to 30

BN Prose: Conversations with God by Dika Ofoma

Yewande Jinadu: Can’t Shake Off Your Fear of Interviews? This Story Should Help!

Nneamaka Onochie: It’s Okay to Embrace Change

Tola Oladiji: How to Deal with Negative Thoughts When they Creep Up on You

Advertisement
css.php