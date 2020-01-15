BellaNaijaWCW Yanmo Omorogbe of Bamboo is Helping Nigerians Invest in Foreign Stocks with Ease

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature today, we celebrate Yanmo Omorogbe, an investment professional, and the co-founder and Director of Growth at Bamboo.

Yanmo, together with Richmond Bassey, founded the digital investment platform that gives Nigerians real-time access to buy, hold, or sell stocks listed on the U.S. stock market right from their mobile phones or computers.

Users also have access to invest in hundreds of stocks listed in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Before Bamboo, Yanmo worked as an investment analyst, and then investment associate at African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), which develops and manages private equity infrastructure funds designed to invest long-term institutional unlisted equity in African infrastructure projects.

She cut her teeth as a business development professional and actuary with Wecyclers Corporation and Tokio Marine Kiln respectively.

Yanmo is working to even the playing field for access to global investment opportunities for Nigerians, helping them grow their personal wealth. We’re rooting for her and her team!

