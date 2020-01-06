Style
Best Dressed List: These were the Most Standout Looks From the 77th Golden Globe Awards
The Golden Globes has officially opened the 2020 awards season! At this year’s 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrity fashion took a glamorous and flamboyant turn. Diamonds, crisp suits, naked dresses, puffy sleeves and all the glitz and glam that usually surrounds this highly anticipated Awards ceremony.
Here, see who won the evening’s red carpet before the winners were even announced and vote your best dressed of the night below!
Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com
now!
Beyoncé
Wearing Schiaparelli
Billy Porter
Wearing Alex Vinash
Nicole Kidman
Wearing Versace
Kerry Washington
Wearing Altuzarra
Renée Zellweger
Wearing Armani
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Wearing Cristina Ottaviano
Cynthia Erivo
Wearing Thom Browne
Who made your best dressed list?