Best Dressed List: These were the Most Standout Looks From the 77th Golden Globe Awards

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 day ago

 on

The Golden Globes has officially opened the 2020 awards season! At this year’s 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrity fashion took a glamorous and flamboyant turn. Diamonds, crisp suits, naked dresses, puffy sleeves and all the glitz and glam that usually surrounds this highly anticipated Awards ceremony.

Here, see who won the evening’s red carpet before the winners were even announced and vote your best dressed of the night below!

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

Beyoncé

Wearing Schiaparelli

Billy Porter

Wearing Alex Vinash

Nicole Kidman

Wearing Versace

Kerry Washington

Wearing Altuzarra

Renée Zellweger

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Renée Zellweger attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wearing Armani 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Wearing Cristina Ottaviano

Cynthia Erivo

Wearing Thom Browne

Who made your best dressed list?

BellaNaija Style

