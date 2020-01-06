BN Style: An Editor-Approved Way to Wear Denim in Winter

—and shows us how she’s wearing them right now . D In our #SheTriedIt series our Editor At Large Isoken Ogiemwonyi test drives trends, spotlights designers on her radar iscover emerging and established African fashion brands, find out what brands are new, now and next and what she’s wearing RN!

Back for another installment of the #SheTriedIt series – so far I’ve been super focused on easy, everyday outfits for winter that can be pulled together either with items already in your wardrobe, or possible to update with a quick purchase.

So for this look I re-rocked my oversized turtleneck from a few weeks ago and paired it with the ultimate wardrobe staple – jeans. The combination of these two essentials make for a timeless, uncomplicated and most importantly comfortable outfit!

If you wear denim a lot, a sweater and jeans look may feel too basic to actually be fashionable – but there are a few tips and tricks to make this seemingly regular outfit formula feel fresh. For Autumn/Winter, the gold hoop trend is a fun way to accent a sweater and jeans look, and the oversized version of these hoops really serve to give the overall look dimension.

If you’re more into sculptural earrings, a ponytail or bun will look amazing as well. The finishing touch for such a simple look is, of course, your hair and makeup, it’s key to giving a basic everyday look a bit of oomph and since I’m currently all about an everyday makeup vibe rn (how did I do guys!?) I went for a pared down day time version of my celeb-fave look.

If you’ve been looking for a simple outfit that still feels super chic and can take you from the weekends, to a casual dinner with friends, look no further!

Shop similar styles below so you can try it for yourself ASAP. Make sure you check back as I continue to try out easy style equations on my #SheTriedIt series !

Photography @ryanmckm.photo

