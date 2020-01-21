Bisola Channels her Inner Queen Amina for her 34th Birthday 👸🏽

Big Brother Naija 2017 finalist Bisola Aiyeola is a year older today, and to celebrate her birthday, she is channeling the great Queen Amina in her amazing birthday shoot.

She wrote:

Chapter 34.

As I celebrate my birthday today, I am channeling the Queen Amina in me. Queen Amina was a warrior, a leader, a defender of her people and one of the most successful traders in history. My fellow queens and princesses, the power in us is undefeatable and the light in us is undimmable, the conquest ahead of us is unstoppable. Happy Birthday Queen Biyesi of the world, your best is ahead of you.