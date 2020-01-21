Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Bisola Channels her Inner Queen Amina for her 34th Birthday 👸🏽

Movies & TV

Mark Wahlberg & Winston Duke Team Up for New Netflix Action Comedy "Spenser Confidential" | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Another Reason to Love John Boyega Is This Home He Bought For His Parents

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Exciting Trailer for Emem Isong's "Special Jollof" starring Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright & Femi Adebayo

BN TV Movies & TV

Tomiwa Sage has an Interesting View on NYSC | Watch him Share it on Ndani TV's "Just Say It"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Mercy Aigbe is Offering her Support to Victims of Domestic Violence Everywhere

Movies & TV Music Scoop Weddings

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Finally Give us a Look into their Beautiful Wedding

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Chrissy Teigen Wants to Visit Nigeria to Meet Someone Special

Movies & TV Relationships

Mercy Johnson Okojie's Biggest Supporters? Her Husband & Kids ❤️

Events Movies & TV

"Parasite" Pulls Off Historic Win at 2020 #SAGAwards | Full List of Winners

Movies & TV

Bisola Channels her Inner Queen Amina for her 34th Birthday 👸🏽

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2017 finalist Bisola Aiyeola is a year older today, and to celebrate her birthday, she is channeling the great Queen Amina in her amazing birthday shoot.

She wrote:

Chapter 34.
As I celebrate my birthday today, I am channeling the Queen Amina in me. Queen Amina was a warrior, a leader, a defender of her people and one of the most successful traders in history. My fellow queens and princesses, the power in us is undefeatable and the light in us is undimmable, the conquest ahead of us is unstoppable. Happy Birthday Queen Biyesi of the world, your best is ahead of you.

Photo Credit:

Photo: @tmplmotionpictures

Makeup:  @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers

Styling:  @uduak_

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Iniobong Umoh: Crazy is the New Cool

BN Prose – Book Excerpt: The Stuff of Love Songs by Feyisayo Anjorin

Emma Uchendu: Hey Small Business Owner, Here Are Four Mistakes You Should Avoid

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Advertisement
css.php