Mark Wahlberg & Winston Duke Team Up for New Netflix Action Comedy “Spenser Confidential” | Watch the Trailer

Netflix isn’t holding back this year, first with the release of Tyler Perry‘s “A Fall From Grace,” and now the filming giant is here with the first trailer for its upcoming film “Spenser Confidential“, starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke.

In the video, we see ex-cop Spenser (Wahlberg) getting out of prison and attempting to permanently leave Boston. However, he first gets pulled into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a talented amateur, Hawk (Duke). When two of Spenser’s ex-colleagues are murdered, he drafts his former girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) plus Henry and Hawk to solve the case.

The new Netflix film stars, which is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020, co-stars Post Malone, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura Fine, and Donald Cerrone.

Watch the trailer below: