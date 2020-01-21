Connect with us

Mark Wahlberg & Winston Duke Team Up for New Netflix Action Comedy "Spenser Confidential" | Watch the Trailer

Bisola Channels her Inner Queen Amina for her 34th Birthday 👸🏽

Another Reason to Love John Boyega Is This Home He Bought For His Parents

Watch the Exciting Trailer for Emem Isong's "Special Jollof" starring Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright & Femi Adebayo

Tomiwa Sage has an Interesting View on NYSC | Watch him Share it on Ndani TV's "Just Say It"

Mercy Aigbe is Offering her Support to Victims of Domestic Violence Everywhere

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Finally Give us a Look into their Beautiful Wedding

Chrissy Teigen Wants to Visit Nigeria to Meet Someone Special

Mercy Johnson Okojie's Biggest Supporters? Her Husband & Kids ❤️

"Parasite" Pulls Off Historic Win at 2020 #SAGAwards | Full List of Winners

2 hours ago

Netflix isn’t holding back this year, first with the release of Tyler Perry‘s “A Fall From Grace,” and now the filming giant is here with the first trailer for its upcoming film “Spenser Confidential“, starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke.

In the video, we see ex-cop Spenser (Wahlberg) getting out of prison and attempting to permanently leave Boston. However, he first gets pulled into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a talented amateur, Hawk (Duke). When two of Spenser’s ex-colleagues are murdered, he drafts his former girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) plus Henry and Hawk to solve the case.

The new Netflix film stars, which is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020, co-stars Post Malone, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura Fine, and Donald Cerrone.

Watch the trailer below:

